The Swiss investment company, Swiss Investment Solution, has increased its capital. It intends to use the money to prepare for the IPO scheduled at the end of the year. "There was so much interest in shares that they were almost oversubscribed two times," commented Chief Financial Officer Mareile Lacazette.

The holding in the Japanese asset manager Daiwa SB also fueled demand for Swiss Investment Solution's share packages, which is one of the reasons the company decided to respond with a capital increase.

Some of the expected proceeds from the IPO will be used to expand business in Asia and North America.

Clients who had previously come out empty-handed responded positively to the news.

As part of the capital increase, the share packages will be exclusively allocated to existing clients.

The company wishes to expand its market position by means of a targeted investment policy.

The capital increase is good news for investors who have not received any shares and have been speculating about a capital increase for quite some time.

Swiss Investment Solution has been active on the financial market for 15 years and boasts wide-ranging expertise in various areas of capital investment. The company offers a wide range of services, from asset management and brokerage of fixed-term deposits, call money and shares, to supporting institutional clients in takeovers and mergers. At the end of the year, Swiss Investment Solution is planning to go public itself, having previously been a leading stakeholder in a triple-digit number of IPOs.

Swiss Investment Solution places great emphasis on experience and on engaging in in-depth analysis of potential investment opportunities prior to their use in asset management. It is with great pride that the company looks back on many years of independent testing and assessment of the investment products it brokers. Both institutional and private investors have had consistently positive experiences with Swiss Investment Solution.

The company is now venturing to go public itself, and is expecting considerable interest from potential investors. This is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. The name that Swiss Investment Solution has made for itself on the market over the past decades should ensure high demand for the shares being offered. It will be interesting to see how the company progresses this year, and what new developments will arise for Swiss Investment Solution in the meantime.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005024/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Swiss Investment Solution

Andrin Sutter

+41 61 505 00 0