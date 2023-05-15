Anzeige
15.05.2023
Yardi Contributes to Canadian Red Cross Relief Fund for Alberta Wildfires

Donation to assist thousands impacted by devastating wildfires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the news of the severe wildfires which have been taking over multiple regions in Alberta, Yardi® will donate to the Canadian Red Cross to help provide relief and support to the many children and families impacted by the crisis.

Yardi Logo

Alberta announced a state of emergency on Saturday, May 6 as wildfires displaced close to 30,000 people increasing the demands for resources. The Alberta Fires Appeal was set in motion on Tuesday, May 9 by the Canadian Red Cross to offer immediate and ongoing assistance in response to the fires. Year to date, wildfire season has burned over 400,000 hectares within the province.

"At Yardi, we believe it is our responsibility to aid our fellow Canadians during difficult times and will be donating to the Canadian Red Cross to sustain the efforts of local organizations and firefighters who are actively working to combat the fire," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd.

For those able to financially contribute, visit Alberta Fires Appeal.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077486/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yardi-contributes-to-canadian-red-cross-relief-fund-for-alberta-wildfires-301825085.html

