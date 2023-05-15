Sherwood Lumber Announces 5-Day-a-Week Service to MA, CT, RI, and Albany: Doubling Down on Its Promise of 'We'll Be There'

Daily Route Trucks on key delivery routes is another validation of Sherwood in the Northeast.

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Sherwood Lumber, a leading building materials supplier, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its services to Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Albany with a new 5-day-a-week delivery service. This expansion doubles down on Sherwood Lumber's promise to customers of always being there when they need them.





Sherwood Route Truck

Sherwood Route Truck





Todd London, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Sherwood Lumber, expressed his excitement about the expansion, saying, "At Sherwood Lumber, we are committed to delivering the best products and services to our customers, and this expansion is a testament to that commitment. Our goal is to make sure that we are always there for our customers, no matter where they are located, and this expansion allows us to do just that."

The new 5-day-a-week service will provide increased flexibility and convenience for customers in the MA, CT, RI, and Albany markets. With more frequent deliveries, customers can expect faster turnaround times, reduced lead times, and an overall better experience. This expansion will also allow Sherwood Lumber to better serve the needs of its existing customers and expand its customer base.

The benefits of the new service are clear. "Our customers are our top priority, and this expansion allows us to better serve them," said London. "With more frequent deliveries, customers can expect faster turnaround times, which means they can complete their projects more quickly. We believe that this expansion will help us build even stronger relationships with our customers and continue to be a reliable and trusted partner for all of their building materials needs."

Sherwood Lumber has a long history of providing high-quality building materials and exceptional customer service. With over 60 years of experience in the industry, Sherwood Lumber has become a trusted name in the building materials industry, and this expansion is just one more way that the company is demonstrating its commitment to its customers.

The increased service to MA, CT, RI, and Albany will begin on March 1, 2023. Customers in these markets can expect to see more frequent deliveries, reduced lead times, and an overall better experience with Sherwood Lumber.

In conclusion, the expansion of Sherwood Lumber's services to MA, CT, RI, and Albany with a new 5-day-a-week delivery service is a clear demonstration of the company's commitment to its customers. As Todd London said, "Our goal is to make sure that we are always there for our customers, no matter where they are located," and this expansion is just one more way that Sherwood Lumber is fulfilling that promise.

Contact Information

Michael Goodman

Specialty Sales Manager

mgoodman@sherwoodlumber.com

6312971904

SOURCE: Sherwood Lumber

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755048/Sherwood-Lumber-Announces-5-Day-a-Week-Service-to-MA-CT-RI-and-Albany-Doubling-Down-on-Its-Promise-of-Well-Be-There