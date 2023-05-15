Company reduces annualized SG and A expenses $24 million year over year

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, and operator the leading CBD brands - including its flagship brand cbdMD, and its animal health brand Paw CBD, today announced our second quarter of fiscal 2023 results.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023 GAAP Net Loss improved to $1.4 million on sales of $6.2 million as compared to a $5.0 million Net Loss on sales of $9.6 million in the prior year comparative quarter. Year over year saw significant improvements in SG&A costs.

"While we still have more work left to do, we are excited about the progress we made during the second fiscal quarter. This is one of the best operating results we have had since the Company acquired the cbdMD brand. We are incredibly proud of our team's efforts during the quarter to stabilize our revenue sequentially, while we reduced SG&A expenses by an annualized $24 million year over year. We continue to take steps to improve our business and continue to lay the groundwork during the third quarter that will have an increasing positive impact on the business during the balance of the calendar year," says Ronan Kennedy, cbdMD's Interim CEO and CFO.

Financial Highlights from our Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023:

We reported that our net sales for the March 31, 2023 quarter were $6.2 million versus net sales of $6.1 million quarter ending December 31, 2022, an increase of 2.5%. Our net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were down 35% compared to the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the 6 months ending March 31, 2023 we reported net sales of $12.3 million as compared to $18.9 million in the prior year comparative period.

We reported that our quarter ending March 31, 2023 direct to consumer (DTC) net sales were $4.9 million, versus $6.5 million for our quarter ending March 31, 2022, or a year over year decline of 26%. Our e-commerce net sales were flat sequentially.

We reported that our quarter ending March 31, 2023, wholesale sales (including brick and mortar retail customers) were $1.35 million, versus $1.2 million for quarter ending December 31, 2022 or sequential increase of 15%. Wholesale net sales were down 56% compared to the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the Company continued delivering on cost rationalizations and recorded SG&A Costs of $5.4 million for the quarter as compared to $11.5 million in the prior year period. SG&A has improved $6.0 million compared to the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022, this represents $24 million in annualized spend reductions.

We reported GAAP loss from operations of approximately $1.34 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 compared to a $5.3 million loss from operations for our quarter ending March 31, 2022, an improvement of approximately $3.6 million or 72% year over year. For the six months ending March 31, 2023, we reported loss from operations of approximately $5.4 million as compared to $30.2 million for the prior year comparative period.

We reported non-GAAP adjusted operating loss of approximately $0.8 million in our March 31, 2023 quarter, compared to $3.6 million for the March 31, 2022 quarter. Sequentially we improved $1.8 million. This reduction was primarily related to management's actions taken to right size our cost structure over the last few quarters. For the six months ended March 31, 2023 we reported non-GAAP adjusted operating loss of $3.5 million as compared to $8.8 million in the prior year comparative period.

Highlights for the Second Quarter and Notable Business Updates

cbdMD Therapeutics completed our pet clinical study and results indicated our proprietary broad spectrum improves mobility and gait in dogs. Additionally, owners reported lower observation of pain and improved quality of life. The data is currently being used to support product development and marketing campaigns. After we publish our findings sometime in fiscal 2023, the data will be used to support the submission of structure function claim notifications to FDA.

Adara Acquisition Corporation completed its merger with Alliance Entertainment Inc. on February 10th, 2023 and the Company received back its $1 million investment in Adara Sponsor, LLC.

The Company launched its third NSF for sport product, our 1500mg broad spectrum gummy. Not only was the first to commercialize NSF for Sport CBD Product it is the only certified gummy product on the market and at the highest concentration on the market.

The Company also launched its first products on Amazon; the UK Amazon launch expands cbdMD's reach into the UK market.

On April 24, 2023, the Company completed its one-for-forty five reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

On May 3, 2023, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 1,350,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.10 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses were approximately $2.8 million. After the public offering the Company has over $4 million in cash.

We will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, May 15, 2023, to discuss our March 31, 2023, second quarter financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Monday May 15, 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time



USA/Canada: 800-319-4610



International: 604-638-5340 Teleconference Replay dial in:



USA/Canada: 855-669-9658



International: 412-317-0088



Replay Passcode: 9893 Webcast/Webcast Replay link- available through May 15, 2024: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12471

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as our new Full Spectrum products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink mixes and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our CBD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, cost reductions, potential need for additional working capital, future profitability, results from clinical studies and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 15, 2022 and as amended on December 20, 2022 and May 3, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes a financial measure that excludes the impact of certain items and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). cbdMD, Inc. has included adjusted loss from operations because management uses this measure to assess operating performance in order to highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted operating loss has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net loss from operations as an indicator of our operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by cbdMD, Inc., may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. cbdMD, Inc. has attached to this press release a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

cbdMD, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31, 2023 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2022



















































(Unaudited)



























March 31,



September 30,





















2023



2022

Assets





















































































Cash and cash equivalents











$ 1,718,552

$ 6,720,234

Accounts receivable













1,161,553



1,447,831

Accounts receivable - discontinued operations













-



1,375

Marketable securities, at cost













-



-

Investment other securities













-



1,000,000

Inventory

















4,531,890



4,767,373

Prepaid sponsorship









92,755



1,372,845

Prepaid expenses and other current assets









2,641,452



701,945

Total current assets















10,146,202



16,011,603























Other assets:



















Property and equipment, net













798,177



823,310

Operating lease assets













3,921,195



4,477,841

Deposits for facilities













138,708



244,606

Intangible assets















17,279,840



17,834,549

Investment in other securities, noncurrent

















1,400,000



1,400,000

Total other assets















23,537,920



24,780,306



























Total assets













$ 33,684,122

$ 40,791,909



























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(continued)















































(Unaudited)

























March 31,



September 30,





















2023



2022

Liabilities and shareholders' equity











































Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable













$ 1,337,611

$ 2,036,558

Deferred revenue

















2,107,179



2,060,762

Accrued expenses















1,227,249



1,178,683

Note payable















7,375



9,609

Total current liabilities













4,679,414



5,285,612



























Long term liabilities:

















Long term liabilities











-



125,491

Operating leases - long term portion











3,051,484



3,680,375

Contingent liability











167,000



276,000

Total long term liabilities











3,218,484



4,081,866





















Total liabilities











7,897,898



9,367,478



























shareholders' equity:

















Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares, $0.001













par value, 5,000,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

5,000



5,000

Common stock, authorized 150,000,000 shares, $0.001











par value, 1,456,693 and 1,348,125 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,457



1,348

Additional paid in capital













180,497,196



178,841,646

Accumulated deficit















(154,717,429 )

(147,423,563

Total shareholders' equity









25,786,224



31,424,431

















































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$ 33,684,122

$ 40,791,909



cbdMD, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 and 2022





















(Unaudited)







(Unaudited)







Three months



Three months



Six Months



Six Months



Ended



Ended



Ended



Ended



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022

















Gross Sales $ 6,584,666

$ 9,948,858

$ 12,825,191

$ 19,805,625

Allowances

(344,646 )

(319,972 )

(499,954 )

(854,917 ) Total Net Sales

6,240,020



9,628,886



12,325,237



18,950,708

Cost of sales

2,224,512



3,186,564



4,741,964



7,514,874



















Gross Profit

4,015,508



6,442,322



7,583,273



11,435,834



















Operating expenses

5,416,151



11,452,700



13,030,097



23,407,984

Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets

-



-



-



18,183,285

Loss from operations

(1,400,643 )

(5,010,378 )

(5,446,824 )

(30,155,435 ) Realized and Unrealized loss on marketable and other securities

-



-



-



(33,352 ) Decrease of contingent liability

48,000



353,000



107,000



6,303,000

Other income

17,787



2,249



49,543



72,987

Interest income (expense)

(1,946 )

(2,086 )

(4,583 )

(5,320 ) Loss before provision for income taxes

(1,336,802 )

(4,657,215 )

(5,294,864 )

(23,818,120 )

















Benefit for income taxes

-



-



-



-

Net Loss

(1,336,802 )

(4,657,215 )

(5,294,864 )

(23,818,120 )

















Preferred dividends

1,000,500



1,000,502



2,001,002



2,001,002



















Net Loss available to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (2,337,302 ) $ (5,657,717 ) $ (7,295,866 ) $ (25,819,122 )

















Net Loss per share:















Basic earnings per share

(1.74 )

(4.32 )

(5.43 )

(19.67 ) Diluted earnings per share

(1.74 )

(4.32 )

(5.43 )

(19.67 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic:

1,345,589



1,310,378



1,343,394



1,312,755

Weighted average number of shares Diluted:

1,345,589



1,310,378



1,343,394



1,312,755



cbdMD, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 and 2022





























(Unaudited)







(Unaudited)







Three months



Three months



Six Months



Six Months



Ended



Ended



Ended



Ended



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022















Net Loss $ (1,336,802 ) $ (4,657,215 ) $ (5,294,864 ) $ (23,818,120 ) Comprehensive Loss

(1,336,802 )

(4,657,215 )

(5,294,864 )

(23,818,120 )















Preferred dividends

(1,000,500 )

(1,000,502 )

(2,001,002 )

(2,001,002 ) Comprehensive Loss attributable to cbdMD, inc. common shareholders $ (2,337,302 ) $ (5,657,717 ) $ (7,295,866 ) $ (25,819,122 )

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 and 2022





(Unaudited)











Six Months



Six Months





Ended



Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2023



2022















Cash flows from operating activities:









Net Loss $ (5,292,864 ) $ (23,818,120 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net







cash used by operating activities:







Stock based compensation

96,216



797,096

Restricted stock expense

100,249



837,267

Write off of prepaid assets due to termination of contractual obligation

884,892



-

Issuance of stock for services

1,459,193



-

Marketing stock amortization

-



339,520

Inventory and materials impairment

-



878,142

Intangibles Amortization

554,709



329,671

Depreciation

100,112



600,750

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

-



18,183,285

Decrease in contingent liability

(109,000 )

(6,303,000 ) Realized and unrealized loss of Marketable and other securities

-



33,352

Amortization of operating lease asset

556,646



589,291

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

286,278



(932,230 ) Deposits

105,898



390,875

Inventory

135,176



(569,316 ) Prepaid inventory

100,307



32,391

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,544,308 )

354,752

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(855,872 )

(1,129,614 ) Operating lease liability

(580,325 )

(595,457 ) Deferred revenue / customer deposits

203,341



10,723

Collection on discontinued operations accounts receivable

1,375



9,592

Deferred tax liability

-



-

Cash used by operating activities

(3,797,977 )

(10,670,537 )









Cash flows from investing activities:







Other securities

1,000,000



(373,795 ) Purchase of property and equipment

(74,980 )

-

Cash flows from investing activities

925,020



(373,795 )









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

-



-

Note payable

(127,725 )

(29,240 ) Preferred dividend distribution

(2,001,000 )

(2,001,002 ) Cash flows from financing activities

(2,128,725 )

(2,030,242 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash

(5,001,682 )

(13,074,574 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

6,720,234



26,411,424

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,718,552

$ 13,336,850

































Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:











2022



2021











Cash Payments for:







Interest expense $ 2,638

$ 4,173











Non-cash financial activities:







Issuance of Contingent earnout shares: $ -

$ 730,000



cbdMD, Inc.













SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED LOSS FROM OPERATIONS













(unaudited)



























Three Months



Three Months



Six Months



Six Months





Ended



Ended



Ended



Ended





March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022



























GAAP (loss) from operations $ (1,400,643 ) $ (5,010,378 ) $ (5,446,824 ) $ (30,155,435 ) Adjustments:















Depreciation & Amortization

379,744



600,750



757,210



600,750

Employee and director stock compensation (1)

117,821



754,207



254,965



1,634,363

Other non-cash stock compensation for services (2)

-



-



884,892



-

Inventory adjustment (3)

-



-



-



878,142

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (4)

-



-



-



18,029,000

Accrual for severance

-



22,500



129,761



22,500

a360 trade credit

107,608



-



107,608



-

Accrual / expenses for discretionary bonus

-



-



-



150,000

Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) from operations $ (795,470 ) $ (3,632,921 ) $ (3,312,387 ) $ (8,840,680 )

(1) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(2) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(3) Represents an operating expense related to inventory loss related to regulatory changes impacting labels and packaging and obsolete/expired inventory.

(4) Represents non-cash impairment of the cbdMD trademark of $4,285,000 and $13,898,285 of goodwill impairment during the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

Contacts:

Investors:

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

IR@cbdmd.com

(704) 445-3064

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166172