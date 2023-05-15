Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Cashbox Ventures Ltd. (CSE: CBOX.X) (the "Corporation" or "Cashbox") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the Corporation's previously announced business combination (the "Transaction") with LiCAN Exploration Inc. ("LiCAN") as a result of the share exchange agreement (the "Share Exchange Agreement") entered into between Cashbox and LiCAN on March 27, 2023, it has received conditional approval (the "Listing") to list its common shares ("Shares") from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). For additional details concerning the Transaction, please refer to the Corporation's news releases dated March 29, 2023 and January 18, 2023.

Final CSE approval is anticipated shortly but is subject to the Corporation fulfilling all listing requirements of the CSE, including, among other things, submission and acceptance of all documents requested by the CSE in its conditional acceptance letter and payment of all outstanding fees to the CSE and all conditions precedent set out in the Share Exchange Agreement including shareholder approval by way of a shareholder consent resolution. Subject to receipt of the final approval by the CSE, the Corporation's Shares are anticipated to commence trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "VLTA".

The Corporation will provide further details of the Transaction and the Listing in a subsequent news release.

About Cashbox Ventures Ltd.

Cashbox is incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and has a head office in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Corporation is an "inactive issuer" under the policies of the CSE.

About LiCAN Exploration Inc.

LiCAN is a private mineral exploration Company focused on lithium, cesium and tantalum, and is based in Toronto, Ontario. It has optioned and is currently exploring a portfolio of lithium, cesium and tantalum projects in Northwestern Ontario, which is considered to be one of the most prolific emerging hard-rock lithium districts in the world. To find out more about LiCAN, and its flagship Falcon West Project, please visit www.lican.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Cashbox Contact Information

connor@Cashboxventures.io

+1 (236) 547 7463

LiCAN Contact Information

kusenmez@lican.ca

+1 (416) 919 9060

