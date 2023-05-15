Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, today reported unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023:
- Adjusted net income1 of $145.3 million, or $7.14 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $235.3 million, or $11.36 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of 38.2%. Our adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included a non-recurring $110.0 million dividend from ZIM that accounted for $5.31 per share.
- Net income of $146.2 million, or $7.18 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $331.5 million, or $16.00 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Our net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included a non-recurring $209.5 million total gain on ZIM investment that accounted for $10.11 per share.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $359.6 million as of March 31, 2023.
- Total liquidity was $730.8 million as of March 31, 2023, including undrawn available commitments under our Revolving Credit Facility.
- As of the date of this release, Danaos has repurchased in total 683,889 shares of its common stock in the open market for $40.5 million, under its share repurchase program of up to $100 million announced in June 2022.
- During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we invested $4.3 million for a 49% shareholding interest in a newly established company, Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.
- Operating revenues of $243.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $229.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 6.0%.
- During the last three months, we concluded new charter agreements for $380.7 million of contracted revenues that included $262.0 million related to 3-year charters for six under construction containerships expected to be delivered during the second half of 2024.
- On May 12, 2023, we made an early prepayment of our outstanding leaseback obligations related to two of our vessels, which amounted to $66.3 million as of March 31, 2023. As a result of this early prepayment, we currently have no lease obligations on the balance sheet.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $179.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $269.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of 33.6%. Our adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included a non-recurring $110.0 million dividend from ZIM.
- Total contracted cash operating revenues, on the basis of concluded charter contracts through the date of this release, were $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2023. The remaining average contracted charter duration was 3.2 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.
- Contracted operating days charter coverage is currently 97.3% for 2023, and 73.2% for 2024.
- As of March 31, 2023, Net Debt2 was $137.9 million, and Net Debt LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 0.18x, while 44 of our vessels are debt-free currently.
- Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023, which is payable on June 7, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 26, 2023.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Financial Summary Unaudited
Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts
Three months
ended
Three months
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
Operating revenues
243,574
229,901
Net income
146,201
331,465
Adjusted net income1
145,255
235,297
Earnings per share, diluted
7.18
16.00
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted1
7.14
11.36
Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)
20,349
20,717
Adjusted EBITDA1
179,040
269,484
1
Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below.
2
Net Debt is defined as total debt gross of deferred finance costs less cash and cash equivalents.
Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:
"Danaos reports yet another solid quarter, despite the continuing geopolitical uncertainty and the turmoil in the financial markets. Box rates strengthened after the Chinese New Year due to the blank sailings and discipline on the part of liner companies. In addition, the charter market improved due to the very limited supply of charter-free vessels as well as the impact of speed reduction as charterers seek to comply with CII regulations.
Danaos has continued its successful chartering and asset management strategy, driving steady and predictable performance and laying the groundwork for continued growth while also pursuing environmentally sound policies. Our chartering strategy delivered another strong quarter, and we have operating days charter coverage of 97% for 2023 and 73% for 2024. Our strong chartering capabilities and our business strategy continue to drive solid performance.
In the first quarter, we successfully secured more than $380 million of contracted revenue through multi-year charters, including $262 million for all six new buildings that will be delivered to us in 2024. In addition, we have placed an order for two additional 6,000 TEU vessels of the latest eco design to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025. Our modernization efforts that are key to the future of the Company, highlight our commitment to maintaining a high quality fleet while supporting the ongoing decarbonization of the industry.
We are very well positioned to navigate the operating environment with the new regulatory requirements that are becoming very demanding and complex. Our very strong operating platform provides us significant competitive advantage in complying with upcoming regulations, while strengthening our value proposition and ties with our customers as the industry focuses on achieving environmental goals and closer cooperation between owners and charterers becomes increasingly important.
We appreciate the ongoing support of our customers and employees and will continue to work diligently for the benefit of our shareholders."
Three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022
During the three months ended March 31, 2023, Danaos had an average of 68.3 containerships compared to 71.0 containerships during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Our fleet utilization for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 96.8% compared to 97.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Our adjusted net income amounted to $145.3 million, or $7.14 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $235.3 million, or $11.36 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended March 31, 2023 for a $1.6 million gain on sale of vessel and a $0.7 million non-cash finance fees amortization. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.
The $90.0 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 is primarily attributable to a $110.0 million dividend from ZIM (net of withholding taxes) recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2022. We also incurred a $2.6 million equity loss on investments in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and a $1.2 million increase in total operating expenses, which were partially offset by a $13.7 million increase in operating revenues and a $10.1 million decrease in net finance expenses.
On a non-adjusted basis, net income amounted to $146.2 million, or $7.18 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $331.5 million, or $16.00 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Our net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included a total gain on our investment in ZIM of $209.5 million, net of withholding taxes on dividend.
Operating Revenues
Operating revenues increased by 6.0%, or $13.7 million, to $243.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $229.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Operating revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 reflected:
- a $30.4 million increase in revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 mainly as a result of higher charter rates;
- a $3.3 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to vessel disposals;
- a $3.3 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP; and
- a $10.1 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to decreased amortization of assumed time charters.
Vessel Operating Expenses
Vessel operating expenses increased by $1.4 million to $40.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $39.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in the average daily operating cost for vessels on time charter to $6,807 per vessel per day for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $6,307 per vessel per day for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average number of vessels in our fleet. The average daily operating cost increased mainly due to increased repair and maintenance and crew expenses. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.
Depreciation Amortization
Depreciation Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense decreased by 5.4%, or $1.8 million, to $31.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $33.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to our recent sale of three vessels.
Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $1.1 million to $3.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $2.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $6.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $7.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreased management fees due to the recent sale of three vessels and decreased stock-based compensation expenses.
Other Operating Expenses
Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses increased by $0.7 million to $7.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $7.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 primarily as a result of the increase in commissions due to the increase in revenue per vessel, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average number of vessels in our fleet.
Gain on Sale of Vessels
In January 2023, we completed the sale of the Amalia C for net proceeds of $4.9 million resulting in a gain of $1.6 million.
Interest Expense and Interest Income
Interest expense decreased by 60.8%, or $10.4 million, to $6.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $17.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in interest expense is a result of:
- a $5.7 million decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in our average indebtedness by $849.0 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $507.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to average indebtedness of $1,356.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in our debt service cost by approximately 3.0%;
- a $3.4 million decrease in interest expense due to capitalized interest on our vessels under construction in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to none in the three months ended March 31, 2022;
- a $2.7 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount related to our refinancing; and
- a $1.4 million reduction of accumulated accrued interest that had been accrued in 2018 in relation to two of our credit facilities that were fully repaid in May 2022.
As of March 31, 2023, outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $431.1 million, which included $262.8 million aggregate principal amount of our Senior Notes, and our leaseback obligations of $66.3 million. These balances compare to debt of $1,118.6 million and a leaseback obligations of $210.2 million as of March 31, 2022.
Interest income increased by $2.7 million to $2.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to nil in the three months ended March 31, 2022 mainly as a result of increased interest income earned on time deposits in the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Gain on investments
The gain on investments of $221.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in ZIM of $99.5 million and dividends recognized on ZIM ordinary shares of $122.2 million. In April and September 2022, we sold all of our remaining ordinary shares of ZIM for net proceeds of $246.6 million.
Other finance expenses, net
Other finance expenses, net increased by $0.4 million to $1.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $0.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 mainly due to an increase in commitment fees for our revolving credit facility.
Equity loss on investments
Equity loss on investments amounting to $2.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 relates to our share of initial expenses of a newly established company, Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.
Loss on derivatives
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.
Other income/(expenses), net
Other income, net was $0.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to other income, net of $0.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Income taxes
Income taxes of $12.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, related to the taxes withheld on dividend income earned on ZIM ordinary shares and compared to no income tax in the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 33.6%, or $90.5 million, to $179.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $269.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. As outlined above, the decrease is primarily attributable to a recognition of a $110.0 million dividend from ZIM in the three months ended March 31, 2022. We also incurred a $1.7 million increase in total operating expenses and a $2.6 million equity loss on investments in the three months ended March 31, 2023, which were partially offset by a $23.8 million increase in operating revenues. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is adjusted for a $1.6 million gain on sale of vessel. Tables reconciling Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this earnings release.
Dividend Payment
Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023, which is payable on June 7, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 26, 2023.
Recent Developments
As of the date of this release, we have repurchased in total 683,889 shares of our common stock in the open market for $40.5 million, under our share repurchase program of up to $100 million announced in June 2022.
On May 12, 2023, we made an early prepayment of our outstanding leaseback obligations related to two of our vessels, which amounted to $66.3 million as of March 31, 2023.
On April 28, 2023, we entered into contracts for the construction of two 6,000 TEU container vessels with the latest eco design characteristics. The vessels are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025, respectively.
About Danaos Corporation
Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 TEUs and 8 under construction containerships aggregating 58,398 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of containerized cargo, the ability and willingness of charterers to perform their obligations to us, charter rates for containerships, shipyards constructing our contracted newbuilding vessels, performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry-docking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.
Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Visit our website at www.danaos.com
Appendix
Fleet Utilization
Danaos had 44 unscheduled off-hire days in the three months ended March 31, 2023. The following table summarizes vessel utilization and the impact of the off-hire days on the Company's revenue.
Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)
First
Quarter
First
Quarter
2023
2022
Ownership Days
6,150
6,390
Less Off-hire Days:
Scheduled Off-hire Days
(150
(148
Other Off-hire Days
(44
(16
Operating Days
5,956
6,226
Vessel Utilization
96.8
97.4
Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars)
243,574
229,901
Average Gross Daily Charter Rate
40,896
36,926
Fleet List
The following table describes in detail our fleet deployment profile as of May 12, 2023:
Vessel Name
Vessel Size
(TEU)
Year Built
Expiration of Charter(1)
Hyundai Ambition
13,100
2012
June 2024
Hyundai Speed
13,100
2012
June 2024
Hyundai Smart
13,100
2012
May 2024
Hyundai Respect
13,100
2012
March 2024
Hyundai Honour
13,100
2012
February 2024
Express Rome
10,100
2011
May 2024
Express Berlin
10,100
2011
August 2026
Express Athens
10,100
2011
May 2024
Le Havre
9,580
2006
June 2028
Pusan C
9,580
2006
May 2028
Bremen
9,012
2009
January 2028
C Hamburg
9,012
2009
January 2028
Niledutch Lion
8,626
2008
May 2026
Kota Manzanillo
8,533
2005
February 2026
Belita
8,533
2006
July 2026
CMA CGM Melisande
8,530
2012
June 2024
CMA CGM Attila
8,530
2011
October 2023
CMA CGM Tancredi
8,530
2011
November 2023
CMA CGM Bianca
8,530
2011
January 2024
CMA CGM Samson
8,530
2011
March 2024
America
8,468
2004
April 2028
Europe
8,468
2004
May 2028
Kota Santos
8,463
2005
August 2026
CMA CGM Moliere
6,500
2009
March 2027
CMA CGM Musset
6,500
2010
September 2025
CMA CGM Nerval
6,500
2010
November 2025
CMA CGM Rabelais
6,500
2010
January 2026
Racine (ex CMA CGM Racine)
6,500
2010
February 2024
YM Mandate
6,500
2010
January 2028
YM Maturity
6,500
2010
April 2028
Zim Savannah
6,402
2002
May 2024
Dimitra C
6,402
2002
January 2024
Suez Canal
5,610
2002
February 2024
Kota Lima
5,544
2002
November 2024
Wide Alpha
5,466
2014
March 2024
Stephanie C
5,466
2014
June 2025
Maersk Euphrates
5,466
2014
April 2024
Wide Hotel
5,466
2015
May 2024
Wide India
5,466
2015
November 2025
Wide Juliet
5,466
2015
October 2025
Seattle C
4,253
2007
October 2024
Vancouver
4,253
2007
November 2024
Derby D
4,253
2004
January 2027
Tongala
4,253
2004
November 2024
Rio Grande
4,253
2008
November 2024
Paolo (ex ZIM Sao Paolo)
4,253
2008
July 2023
ZIM Kingston
4,253
2008
June 2025
ZIM Monaco
4,253
2009
October 2024
Dalian
4,253
2009
March 2026
ZIM Luanda
4,253
2009
August 2025
Dimitris C
3,430
2001
November 2025
Express Black Sea
3,400
2011
January 2025
Express Spain
3,400
2011
January 2025
Express Argentina
3,400
2010
May 2023
Express Brazil
3,400
2010
June 2025
Express France
3,400
2010
September 2025
Singapore
3,314
2004
May 2024
Colombo
3,314
2004
January 2025
Zebra
2,602
2001
November 2024
Artotina
2,524
2001
May 2025
Advance
2,200
1997
January 2025
Future
2,200
1997
December 2024
Sprinter
2,200
1997
December 2024
Stride
2,200
1997
January 2025
Progress C
2,200
1998
November 2024
Bridge
2,200
1998
December 2024
Highway
2,200
1998
July 2023
Phoenix D
2,200
1997
March 2025
Vessels under construction
Hull Number
Vessel Size
(TEU)
Expected Delivery Year
Minimum Charter Duration
Hull No. C7100-7
7,165
2024
3 Years
Hull No. C7100-8
7,165
2024
3 Years
Hull No. HN4009
8,010
2024
3 Years
Hull No. HN4010
8,010
2024
3 Years
Hull No. HN4011
8,010
2024
3 Years
Hull No. HN4012
8,010
2024
3 Years
Hull No. CV5900-07
6,014
2024
Hull No. CV5900-08
6,014
2025
(1)
Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options for the charterer to extend their terms.
DANAOS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months
ended
Three months
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
OPERATING REVENUES
243,574
229,901
OPERATING EXPENSES
Vessel operating expenses
(40,639
(39,164
Depreciation amortization
(35,364
(36,079
General administrative
(6,845
(7,391
Other operating expenses
(7,883
(7,189
Gain on sale of vessels
1,639
Income From Operations
154,482
140,078
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)
Interest income
2,723
1
Interest expense
(6,722
(17,114
Gain on investments
221,717
Other finance expenses
(976
(605
Equity loss on investments
(2,588
Other income/(expenses), net
175
499
Realized loss on derivatives
(893
(893
Total Other Income/(Expenses), net
(8,281
203,605
Income Before Income Taxes
146,201
343,683
Income taxes
(12,218
Net Income
146,201
331,465
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic earnings per share
7.18
16.02
Diluted earnings per share
7.18
16.00
Basic weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares)
20,349
20,697
Diluted weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares)
20,349
20,717
Non-GAAP Measures1
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
Three months
ended
Three months
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
Net income
146,201
331,465
Change in fair value of investments
(99,539
Gain on sale of vessels
(1,639
Amortization of financing fees and debt discount
693
3,371
Adjusted Net Income
145,255
235,297
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted
7.14
11.36
Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)
20,349
20,717
1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
DANAOS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
As of
As of
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
359,580
267,668
Accounts receivable, net
7,574
5,635
Other current assets
102,631
99,218
469,785
372,521
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Fixed assets, net
2,691,699
2,721,494
Advances for vessels under construction
194,738
190,736
Deferred charges, net
31,461
25,554
Investments in affiliates
1,675
Other non-current assets
91,964
89,923
3,011,537
3,027,707
TOTAL ASSETS
3,481,322
3,400,228
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, current portion
27,500
27,500
Long-term leaseback obligations, current portion
65,594
27,469
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities other current liabilities
159,786
173,438
252,880
228,407
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, net
396,003
402,440
Long-term leaseback obligations, net
44,542
Other long-term liabilities
142,202
164,425
538,205
611,407
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
203
203
Additional paid-in capital
745,914
748,109
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(73,130
(74,209
Retained earnings
2,017,250
1,886,311
2,690,237
2,560,414
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,481,322
3,400,228
DANAOS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
Three months
ended
Three months
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
Operating Activities:
Net income
146,201
331,465
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets
31,529
33,359
Amortization of deferred drydocking special survey costs, finance cost and debt discount
4,528
6,091
Amortization of assumed time charters
(6,536
(16,651
Prior service cost and periodic cost
492
Gain on investments
(99,539
Gain on sale of vessels
(1,639
Payments for drydocking/special survey
(9,742
(9,255
Equity loss on investments
2,588
Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps
893
893
Stock based compensation
124
Accounts receivable
(1,939
(15
Other assets, current and non-current
(8,794
(133,417
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(5,085
5,641
Other liabilities, current and long-term
(24,902
768
Net Cash provided by Operating Activities
127,594
119,464
Investing Activities:
Vessel additions and advances for vessels under construction
(5,736
(2,043
Proceeds and advances received from sale of vessels
3,914
13,000
Investments in affiliates
(4,263
Net Cash provided by/(used in) Investing Activities
(6,085
10,957
Financing Activities:
Debt repayment
(6,875
(24,300
Payments of leaseback obligations
(6,629
(16,293
Dividends paid
(15,262
(15,535
Repurchase of common stock
(581
Payments of accumulated accrued interest
(1,435
Finance costs
(250
(3,950
Net Cash used in Financing Activities
(29,597
(61,513
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
91,912
68,908
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
267,668
129,756
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
359,580
198,664
DANAOS CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
Three months
ended
Three months
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
Net income
146,201
331,465
Depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets
31,529
33,359
Amortization of deferred drydocking special survey costs
3,835
2,720
Amortization of assumed time charters
(6,536
(16,651
Amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and commitment fees
1,451
3,371
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps
893
893
Interest income
(2,723
(1
Interest expense
6,029
13,743
Income taxes
12,218
Gain on investments and dividend withholding taxes
(111,757
Gain on sale of vessels
(1,639
Stock based compensation
124
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
179,040
269,484
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, taxes other than withholding taxes on dividend, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, gain/loss on investments, gain on sale of vessels and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
