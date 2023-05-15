Regio Parrillero Is The Successful Company That Focuses On Grilled Recipes Content Creation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Regio Parrillero is a successful company runned by Rafael Tamez, that focuses on the content creation of culinary recipes, especially barbecues, grilled meat and many other dishes. Up to date, this business has positively impacted the lives of thousands of people by teaching them in a simple and fun way how to cook and prepare diverse plates!

The company was formally created in 2019, when the covid pandemic arose and the business model that we all knew changed. Rafael, who had always had a great passion for cooking since childhood, decided to transform his hobby into a business, which is today extremely successful and has allowed him to become well known not only in his native country, Mexico, but throughout all Latin America.

The Regio Parrillero company shares daily elaborate and delicious recipes to explain the use of different grills, roasting techniques, smoking methods, how to prepare sauces and much more.

Currently, the business has partnered with many brands both national and international, such as 7-Eleven, HEB, US Meat, Walmart, Bimbo, Club de Futbol Monterrey, LALA, Coca-Cola, Weber BBQ Grills, Kanka Grill, Proan Meat Pork, Bacardi, Uber Eats, Sam's Club, Nestle, KitchenAid and National Governments.

Regio Parrillero started its operations with only two grills, and now the company has more than twenty! In fact, part of their mission is to create enjoyable content for their extensive clientele and to make a positive impact in today's society by staying at the forefront of the latest trends.

The business not only provides and teaches the preparation of many recipes, but also works on various advertising campaigns and promotes the use of products related to grilling and cooking.

It manages to stand out from the crowd because of their extreme attention to details, the exhaustive explanation of all their recipes and, above all, the love and passion with which they work in order to meet the expectations of even their most demanding clients.

"For me, success means being able to work on what I love: sharing tips and recipes for everyone who wants to cook delicious food and surprise their loved ones", Rafael explains.

About Regio Parrillero:

