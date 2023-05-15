Transportation & Logistics Systems: Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Acquisitions Drive Revenue Growth and Continued Margin Improvement

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLSS) ("TLSS" or the "Company"), the parent company of certain wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, which, together, provide a suite of logistics and transportation services, announced that today, May 15, 2023, the Company filed its Form 10-Q, Quarterly Report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Sebastian Giordano, Chairman and CEO of TLSS, commented, "Along with the significant revenue growth, by virtue of our acquisitions to date, the Company delivered a 53.7% improvement in its gross profit margin percentage to 35.2% this year as compared to 22.9% last year, resulting in a $1,680,000, or 582.7%, increase in our gross profit to $1,969,000 versus $288,000, quarter over quarter. In addition to the gross margin improvement, we are undertaking new organic growth initiatives, cost savings measures and integration efforts that we expect will improve our bottom-line results. Meanwhile, we continue to explore viable acquisition opportunities."

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $4,336,000, or 344.3%, to $5,595,000, as compared to $1,259,000, for the same period last year. This increase was primarily the result of the acquisitions of JFK Cartage, Inc. on July 31, 2022, Freight Connections, Inc. on September 15, 2022 and Severance Trucking, Inc. ("Severance") on January 31, 2023, none of which were owned in the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 reflected only two months of operations for Severance.

The Company generated a net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $1,746,000, as compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2,146,000 for the same period last year. This quarter's results comprised: (i) a loss from operations of $1,507,000, including $117,000 in non-cash stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization of $376,000; (ii) interest expense of $139,000; and (iii) non-cash deemed dividends related to dividends accrued on Series E and Series G preferred stock of $100,000.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS is a publicly-traded holding company. Its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Cougar Express, Inc., Freight Connections, Inc., JFK Cartage, Inc. and Severance Trucking Co., Inc., together provide a full suite of logistics and transportation services. For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future events or our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions, and beliefs about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors outside of our control that could cause our actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described above, these risks and uncertainties include: our ability to successfully execute our business strategies, including integration of acquisitions and the future acquisition of other businesses to grow our company; customers' cancellation on short notice of master service agreements from which we derive a significant portion of our revenue or our failure to renew such master service agreements on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and skilled labor to meet the requirements of our labor-intensive business or labor difficulties which could have an effect on our ability to bid for and successfully complete contracts; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or ameliorate its effects; our failure to compete effectively in our highly competitive industry could reduce the number of new contracts awarded to us or adversely affect our market share and harm our financial performance; our ability to adopt and master new technologies and adjust certain fixed costs and expenses to adapt to our industry's and customers' evolving demands; our history of losses, deficiency in working capital and a stockholders' deficit and our historical inability to achieve sustained profitability; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to maintain effective controls over financial reporting in the future; our substantial indebtedness could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to meet our payment obligations; the impact of new or changed laws, regulations or other industry standards that could adversely affect our ability to conduct our business; and changes in general market, economic and political conditions in the United States and global economies or financial markets, including those resulting from natural or man-made disasters.

These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this letter. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should consider various factors, including the risks described, among other places, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 472,655 $ 1,470,807 Accounts receivable, net 3,361,850 2,059,326 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 433,075 613,035 Total Current Assets 4,267,580 4,143,168 OTHER ASSETS: Security deposits 454,844 377,107 Property and equipment, net 2,887,613 1,607,212 Right of use assets, net 12,150,532 8,457,083 Goodwill 2,105,879 2,105,879 Intangible assets, net 4,742,925 4,601,677 Total Other Assets 22,341,793 17,148,958 TOTAL ASSETS $ 26,609,373 $ 21,292,126 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Notes payable, current portion $ 6,035,877 $ 4,953,078 Accounts payable (including accounts payable - related party of $324,551 and $115,117 on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 1,520,736 472,701 Accrued expenses 910,918 837,170 Insurance payable 359,135 137,477 Lease liabilities, current portion 3,006,297 2,081,099 Accrued compensation and related benefits 183,035 65,103 Total Current Liabilities 12,015,998 8,546,628 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Notes payable, net of current portion 1,483,066 831,499 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,219,225 6,413,937 Total Long-term Liabilities 10,702,291 7,245,436 Total Liabilities 22,718,289 15,792,064 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10) - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $0.001; authorized 10,000,000 shares: Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,700,000 shares designated; No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Liquidation value $0) - - Series D convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,250,000 shares designated; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($6.00 per share liquidation value) - - Series E convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 562,250 shares designated; 21,418 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($13.34 per share liquidation value) 21 21 Series G convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 shares designated; 546,000 and 575,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively ($10.00 per share liquidation value) 546 575 Series H convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 35,000 shares designated; 32,374 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (No per share liquidation value) 32 32 Preferred stock, value 32 32 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 3,702,010,977 and 3,636,691,682 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3,702,011 3,636,692 Additional paid-in capital 129,444,899 129,372,841 Accumulated deficit (129,256,425 ) (127,510,099 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 3,891,084 5,500,062 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,609,373 $ 21,292,126

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 5,594,896 $ 1,259,333 COST OF REVENUES (including cost of sales - related party of $770,707 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 3,626,353 971,002 GROSS PROFIT 1,968,543 288,331 OPERATING EXPENSES: Compensation and related benefits 1,115,484 1,356,410 Legal and professional fees 557,083 349,494 Rent 1,038,083 101,337 General and administrative expenses 764,836 281,943 Total Operating Expenses 3,475,486 2,089,184 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,506,943 ) (1,800,853 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest income 992 - Interest expense (139,245 ) (7,867 ) Loss on sale of subsidiary (720 ) - Settlement expense - (228,511 ) Total Other Income (Expenses) (138,973 ) (236,378 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,645,916 ) (2,037,231 ) Provision for income taxes - - NET LOSS (1,645,916 ) (2,037,231 ) Accrued dividends (100,410 ) (109,051 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (1,746,326 ) $ (2,146,282 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 3,685,826,300 3,040,797,022

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (1,645,916 ) $ (2,037,231 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 375,911 191,143 Stock-based compensation 117,292 836,133 Lease costs 37,037 - Bad debt recovery (23,273 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (442,365 ) 20,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (56,586 ) (13,123 ) Security deposit (70,737 ) (6,155 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 817,424 283,707 Insurance payable 221,658 (63,692 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits (34,699 ) (20,825 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (704,254 ) (809,884 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (206,988 ) - Proceeds from repayment of note receivable 255,000 - Cash acquired in acquisitions 207,471 - Cash used for acquisitions (687,808 ) - NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (432,325 ) - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from sale of series G preferred share units - 855,000 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 245,714 Proceeds from notes payable 196,700 - Repayment of notes payable (58,273 ) (295,281 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 138,427 805,433 NET DECREASE IN CASH (998,152 ) (4,451 ) CASH, beginning of period 1,470,807 6,067,692 CASH, end of period $ 472,655 $ 6,063,241 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for: Interest $ 119,240 $ 7,867 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Conversion of Series E preferred stock to common stock $ - $ 20 Conversion of Series G preferred stock and accrued dividends to common stock $ 20,056 $ - Accrual of preferred stock dividends $ 100,410 $ 109,051 Increase in right of use assets and lease liabilities $ 3,958,260 $ - ACQUISITIONS: Assets acquired: Accounts receivable $ 836,886 $ - Prepaid expenses 18,454 - Property and equipment 1,186,198 - Right of use assets 457,239 - Security deposits 7,000 - Intangible assets 404,374 Total assets acquired 2,910,151 - Less: liabilities assumed: Accounts payable 211,303 - Accrued expenses 12,702 - Accrued compensation and related benefits 152,631 - Notes payable 1,595,939 - Lease liabilities 457,239 - Total liabilities assumed 2,429,814 - Net assets acquired $ 480,337 $ -

