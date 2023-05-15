Transportation & Logistics Systems: Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Acquisitions Drive Revenue Growth and Continued Margin Improvement
JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLSS) ("TLSS" or the "Company"), the parent company of certain wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, which, together, provide a suite of logistics and transportation services, announced that today, May 15, 2023, the Company filed its Form 10-Q, Quarterly Report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Sebastian Giordano, Chairman and CEO of TLSS, commented, "Along with the significant revenue growth, by virtue of our acquisitions to date, the Company delivered a 53.7% improvement in its gross profit margin percentage to 35.2% this year as compared to 22.9% last year, resulting in a $1,680,000, or 582.7%, increase in our gross profit to $1,969,000 versus $288,000, quarter over quarter. In addition to the gross margin improvement, we are undertaking new organic growth initiatives, cost savings measures and integration efforts that we expect will improve our bottom-line results. Meanwhile, we continue to explore viable acquisition opportunities."
Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $4,336,000, or 344.3%, to $5,595,000, as compared to $1,259,000, for the same period last year. This increase was primarily the result of the acquisitions of JFK Cartage, Inc. on July 31, 2022, Freight Connections, Inc. on September 15, 2022 and Severance Trucking, Inc. ("Severance") on January 31, 2023, none of which were owned in the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 reflected only two months of operations for Severance.
The Company generated a net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $1,746,000, as compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2,146,000 for the same period last year. This quarter's results comprised: (i) a loss from operations of $1,507,000, including $117,000 in non-cash stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization of $376,000; (ii) interest expense of $139,000; and (iii) non-cash deemed dividends related to dividends accrued on Series E and Series G preferred stock of $100,000.
About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.
TLSS is a publicly-traded holding company. Its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Cougar Express, Inc., Freight Connections, Inc., JFK Cartage, Inc. and Severance Trucking Co., Inc., together provide a full suite of logistics and transportation services. For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future events or our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions, and beliefs about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors outside of our control that could cause our actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described above, these risks and uncertainties include: our ability to successfully execute our business strategies, including integration of acquisitions and the future acquisition of other businesses to grow our company; customers' cancellation on short notice of master service agreements from which we derive a significant portion of our revenue or our failure to renew such master service agreements on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and skilled labor to meet the requirements of our labor-intensive business or labor difficulties which could have an effect on our ability to bid for and successfully complete contracts; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or ameliorate its effects; our failure to compete effectively in our highly competitive industry could reduce the number of new contracts awarded to us or adversely affect our market share and harm our financial performance; our ability to adopt and master new technologies and adjust certain fixed costs and expenses to adapt to our industry's and customers' evolving demands; our history of losses, deficiency in working capital and a stockholders' deficit and our historical inability to achieve sustained profitability; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to maintain effective controls over financial reporting in the future; our substantial indebtedness could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to meet our payment obligations; the impact of new or changed laws, regulations or other industry standards that could adversely affect our ability to conduct our business; and changes in general market, economic and political conditions in the United States and global economies or financial markets, including those resulting from natural or man-made disasters.
These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this letter. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should consider various factors, including the risks described, among other places, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
|$
|472,655
|$
|1,470,807
Accounts receivable, net
|3,361,850
|2,059,326
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|433,075
|613,035
Total Current Assets
|4,267,580
|4,143,168
OTHER ASSETS:
Security deposits
|454,844
|377,107
Property and equipment, net
|2,887,613
|1,607,212
Right of use assets, net
|12,150,532
|8,457,083
Goodwill
|2,105,879
|2,105,879
Intangible assets, net
|4,742,925
|4,601,677
Total Other Assets
|22,341,793
|17,148,958
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|26,609,373
|$
|21,292,126
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Notes payable, current portion
|$
|6,035,877
|$
|4,953,078
Accounts payable (including accounts payable - related party of $324,551 and $115,117 on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
|1,520,736
|472,701
Accrued expenses
|910,918
|837,170
Insurance payable
|359,135
|137,477
Lease liabilities, current portion
|3,006,297
|2,081,099
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|183,035
|65,103
Total Current Liabilities
|12,015,998
|8,546,628
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Notes payable, net of current portion
|1,483,066
|831,499
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|9,219,225
|6,413,937
Total Long-term Liabilities
|10,702,291
|7,245,436
Total Liabilities
|22,718,289
|15,792,064
Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10)
|-
|-
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; authorized 10,000,000 shares:
Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,700,000 shares designated; No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Liquidation value $0)
|-
|-
Series D convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,250,000 shares designated; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($6.00 per share liquidation value)
|-
|-
Series E convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 562,250 shares designated; 21,418 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($13.34 per share liquidation value)
|21
|21
Series G convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 shares designated; 546,000 and 575,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively ($10.00 per share liquidation value)
|546
|575
Series H convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 35,000 shares designated; 32,374 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (No per share liquidation value)
|32
|32
Preferred stock, value
|32
|32
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 3,702,010,977 and 3,636,691,682 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|3,702,011
|3,636,692
Additional paid-in capital
|129,444,899
|129,372,841
Accumulated deficit
|(129,256,425
|)
|(127,510,099
|)
Total Shareholders' Equity
|3,891,084
|5,500,062
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|26,609,373
|$
|21,292,126
TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
REVENUES
|$
|5,594,896
|$
|1,259,333
COST OF REVENUES (including cost of sales - related party of $770,707 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)
|3,626,353
|971,002
GROSS PROFIT
|1,968,543
|288,331
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Compensation and related benefits
|1,115,484
|1,356,410
Legal and professional fees
|557,083
|349,494
Rent
|1,038,083
|101,337
General and administrative expenses
|764,836
|281,943
Total Operating Expenses
|3,475,486
|2,089,184
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(1,506,943
|)
|(1,800,853
|)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):
Interest income
|992
|-
Interest expense
|(139,245
|)
|(7,867
|)
Loss on sale of subsidiary
|(720
|)
|-
Settlement expense
|-
|(228,511
|)
Total Other Income (Expenses)
|(138,973
|)
|(236,378
|)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(1,645,916
|)
|(2,037,231
|)
Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
NET LOSS
|(1,645,916
|)
|(2,037,231
|)
Accrued dividends
|(100,410
|)
|(109,051
|)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|$
|(1,746,326
|)
|$
|(2,146,282
|)
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic and diluted
|3,685,826,300
|3,040,797,022
TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
|$
|(1,645,916
|)
|$
|(2,037,231
|)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
|375,911
|191,143
Stock-based compensation
|117,292
|836,133
Lease costs
|37,037
|-
Bad debt recovery
|(23,273
|)
|-
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
|(442,365
|)
|20,159
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(56,586
|)
|(13,123
|)
Security deposit
|(70,737
|)
|(6,155
|)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|817,424
|283,707
Insurance payable
|221,658
|(63,692
|)
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|(34,699
|)
|(20,825
|)
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(704,254
|)
|(809,884
|)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
|(206,988
|)
|-
Proceeds from repayment of note receivable
|255,000
|-
Cash acquired in acquisitions
|207,471
|-
Cash used for acquisitions
|(687,808
|)
|-
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(432,325
|)
|-
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net proceeds from sale of series G preferred share units
|-
|855,000
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|-
|245,714
Proceeds from notes payable
|196,700
|-
Repayment of notes payable
|(58,273
|)
|(295,281
|)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|138,427
|805,433
NET DECREASE IN CASH
|(998,152
|)
|(4,451
|)
CASH, beginning of period
|1,470,807
|6,067,692
CASH, end of period
|$
|472,655
|$
|6,063,241
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for:
Interest
|$
|119,240
|$
|7,867
Income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Conversion of Series E preferred stock to common stock
|$
|-
|$
|20
Conversion of Series G preferred stock and accrued dividends to common stock
|$
|20,056
|$
|-
Accrual of preferred stock dividends
|$
|100,410
|$
|109,051
Increase in right of use assets and lease liabilities
|$
|3,958,260
|$
|-
ACQUISITIONS:
Assets acquired:
Accounts receivable
|$
|836,886
|$
|-
Prepaid expenses
|18,454
|-
Property and equipment
|1,186,198
|-
Right of use assets
|457,239
|-
Security deposits
|7,000
|-
Intangible assets
|404,374
Total assets acquired
|2,910,151
|-
Less: liabilities assumed:
Accounts payable
|211,303
|-
Accrued expenses
|12,702
|-
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|152,631
|-
Notes payable
|1,595,939
|-
Lease liabilities
|457,239
|-
Total liabilities assumed
|2,429,814
|-
Net assets acquired
|$
|480,337
|$
|-
