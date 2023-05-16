Sun Sentinel Names ISG a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2023 Award

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Infinity Sales Group (ISG) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the South Florida Sun Sentinel Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The confidential and anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

ISG awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the South Florida Sun Sentinel Top Workplaces

ISG awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the South Florida Sun Sentinel Top Workplaces

Additionally, ISG won five Culture Excellence awards: Compensation & Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, Purpose & Values, and Work-Life Flexibility.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"At ISG, we work daily to promote a culture rooted in transparent, constructive, and positive communication designed to recognize the impact of individual contributions to the organization's collective goals," said Josh Slater, ISG President and CEO. "We believe that an enthusiastic, motivated team creates a unique energy that is evident to our business partners and customers we interact with daily. By rewarding effort, promoting from within, and celebrating innovation, we encourage a diverse staff to feel valued. We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace based on employees' high ratings for their ISG experience."

About ISG:

ISG is a 100% U.S.-based performance-propelled digital marketing agency specializing in new customer acquisition across multiple verticals. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, ISG partners with major global brands to drive unique customer interactions through all digital touchpoints. Operating best-in-class Marketing, Sales, and IT divisions, ISG delivers industry-leading conversion rates for its partners. The team at ISG strives to provide innovative solutions that set the pace for an ever-changing digital ecosystem.

Contact Information

Lauren Miska

Senior VP, General Counsel & CCO

lmiska@isg.us

(561) 665-4310

SOURCE: Infinity Sales Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755147/Sun-Sentinel-Names-ISG-a-Winner-of-the-Top-Workplaces-2023-Award