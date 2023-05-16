

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in China was up 5.6 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That was well shy of expectations for a gain of 10.9 percent but up from the 3.9 percent increase in March.



The bureau also said that retail sales jumped an annual 18.4 percent, also missing forecasts for 21.0 but still up from 10.6 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment was up 4.7 percent on year, shy of expectations for 5.5 percent and down from 5.1 percent a month earlier.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.2 percent, beneath forecasts for 5.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.



