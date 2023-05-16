Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 15th May 2023.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

LBank New Listing Schedule

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/166137_5bbb9efca47a0ac0_001full.jpg

Project: AIN

Listing date: 15th May

Key words: Others, ERC20

Official Website: https://ainetwork.ai

About: AI Network is a decentralized AI development ecosystem open to all by gathering developers, GPUs, resources for development, and creator-based data in one place. It represents the future of 'collaborative AI' to realize AI for everyone.

Project: WKC

Listing date: 15th May

Key words: Meme, BEP20

Official Website: https://wikicatcoin.com/

About: Wiki Cat is a deflationary meme token designed to create a NFT club, where users can hold, buy, and sell unique NFTs on a peer-to-peer platform. It was initially created by Sir. Mapy to educate the SMC DAO on creating meme tokens. The Wiki Cat community is robust, and its strength lies in the social consensus of shared value. Like Doge and Shiba Inu, Wiki Cat aims to establish a meme token ecosystem focusing on NFTs, leveraging its passionate community to achieve significant market value.

Project: FOMO

Listing date: 16th May

Key words: Meme, ERC-20

Official Website: https://fomo-eth.com/

About: The FOMO token was born because retail investors were not satisfied with institutional projects being offered at valuations in the billions of dollars. The FOMO token will be loved by meme players all over the world, and $FOMO will fomo.

Project: STZ

Listing date: 16th May

Key words: Others, POLY

Official Website: https://99starz.io/

About: 99Strarz (STZ), a blockchain gaming eco, bringing the play-to-earn game model to millions of gamers through guilds creation and NFT renting - allowing to maximize player rewards and ease of cooperation. At the heart of 99Starz is the Gamefied asset management system that allows users to easily track, manage, and monetize their digital assets in a gamified environment. With Gamefied, users can turn their virtual assets into tangible rewards and will ultimately be able to move their assets freely within games and metaverses. It's a powerful tool for incentivizing engagement and creating a sense of community within the metaverse.

Project: DNX

Listing date: 18th May

Key words: Public chain, Mainnet

Official Website: https://dynexcoin.org

About: Dynex (DNX) is a next-generation platform for neuromorphic computing based on a groundbreaking flexible blockchain protocol.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 8th May 2023 to 14th May 2023

Weekly Listing Summary May 8 - May 14

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/166137_5bbb9efca47a0ac0_002full.jpg

Name: JEFF

Official Website: https://jeffcoin.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jeff_usdt/

Name: POOH

Official Website: https://pooh.money/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pooh_usdt/

Name: FOUR

Official Website: https://4thecoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/four_usdt/

Name: BAM

Weekly gain: 33%

Official Website: https://bambi.cash/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bam_usdt/

Name: BEN

Weekly gain: 77%

Official Website: https://bencoineth.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ben_usdt/

Name: CAPY

Weekly gain: 8%

Official Website: https://getinnotimetoexplain.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/capy_usdt/

Name: KABOSU1

Official Website: https://kabosufamily.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/kabosu1_usdt/

Name: JSM

Weekly gain: 42%

Official Website: https://www.joseon.com/l/en-US/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jsm_usdt/

Name: LADYS

Weekly gain: 1328%

Official Website: https://milady.gg/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ladys_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166137