

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.0702 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0733.



Moving away from a recent 4-day high of 0.6709 against the U.S. dollar, the aussie slid to 0.6680.



Against the euro and the yen, aussie edged down to 1.6271 and 90.82 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6223 and 91.18, respectively.



The aussie dropped to 0.9004 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9021.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.04 against the kiwi, 0.65 against the greenback, 1.66 against the euro, 88.00 against the yen and 0.89 against the loonie.



