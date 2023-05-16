

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean chemical major LG Chem, owned by LG Corp., announced its business strategy, aiming to grow its battery materials sales sixfold to 30 trillion korean won or $25.5 billion by 2030 from 4.7 trillion won or $3.9 billion in 2022.



The company announced plans for its three new growth engines by 2030, such as battery materials, sustainability business and innovative new drugs.



The company aims to accelerate in reaching net zero by 2050 by proactively building an integrated low-carbon management system.



In a keynote speech at the BofA 2023 Korea & Global EV/EV Battery conference held on Tuesday, LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol said the company's sales from the three sectors which the company is counting on to power its growth would make up 57 percent of its total sales, by reaching 40 trillion won or $30 billion in 2030.



These three areas accounted for 21 percent of the company's sales in 2022, with 6.6 trillion won or $4.9 billion. With these moves, the company aims to become a science company shifting from a petrochemical-centric portfolio.



Shin said, 'Despite under an emergency management amidst the never-before pandemic and geoeconomic conflicts, LG Chem has been proactively fostering new growth powers based on global megatrends and strategies on sustainability. You will be able to see and feel LG Chem's axis moving towards the next big three engines: battery materials, sustainability businesses and innovative new drugs.'



In the battery materials business, LG Chem plans to cultivate its business in additional battery materials such as separators and carbon nanotubes or CNTs, in addition to the already-prominent cathode materials. LG Chem will also actively promote R&D efforts in new materials including pure silicon anode materials and solid-state battery electrolytes.



LG Chem plans to strengthen its market leadership by establishing a global quadrilateral production system, connecting Korea, China, U.S. and Europe, to make cathodes. This will help LG Chem expand its production capacity to 470,000 metric tons by 2028 from 120,000 metric tons in 2023.



In the separator market, LG Chem plans to grow its footprint in the U.S. and European markets.



Moreover, LG Chem targets to boost sales in sustainability business sector to 8 trillion won or $6.8 billion by 2030 from $1.6 billion in 2022.



Further, the firm expects to become a pharmaceutical company with five new FDA-approved drugs and sales of 2 trillion won or $1.65 billion by 2030. LG Chem will continue commercializing new drugs by concentrating on oncology and metabolic therapeutics.



