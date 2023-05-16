InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 16

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / The Company announces that on 15 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 15 May 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,747 Lowest price paid per share: £ 52.6600 Highest price paid per share: £ 53.1600 Average price paid per share: £ 52.8547

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,835,922 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,747 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.1600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 52.6600 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 52.8547

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 15/05/2023 08:11:06 BST 73 53.1600 XLON 767597234620144 15/05/2023 08:56:44 BST 83 52.8200 XLON 767597234623168 15/05/2023 09:33:03 BST 116 52.6800 XLON 767597234624810 15/05/2023 09:42:20 BST 98 52.7600 XLON 767597234625264 15/05/2023 10:07:15 BST 81 52.7000 XLON 767597234626353 15/05/2023 10:25:44 BST 78 52.7800 XLON 767597234627231 15/05/2023 10:58:12 BST 76 52.8000 XLON 767597234628751 15/05/2023 11:29:33 BST 100 52.7800 XLON 767597234630173 15/05/2023 12:02:25 BST 82 52.8600 XLON 767597234631507 15/05/2023 12:50:01 BST 100 52.9400 XLON 767597234633680 15/05/2023 13:08:49 BST 93 52.8400 XLON 767597234634419 15/05/2023 13:49:09 BST 103 52.7600 XLON 767597234637624 15/05/2023 13:56:14 BST 76 52.7400 XLON 767597234638031 15/05/2023 14:17:41 BST 75 52.6600 XLON 767597234639756 15/05/2023 14:30:16 BST 106 52.7600 XLON 767597234640776 15/05/2023 14:41:19 BST 71 52.6800 XLON 767597234642512 15/05/2023 14:41:19 BST 84 52.6800 XLON 767597234642510 15/05/2023 14:51:01 BST 86 52.6800 XLON 767597234643403 15/05/2023 14:58:37 BST 99 52.6600 XLON 767597234644415 15/05/2023 15:06:34 BST 81 52.7400 XLON 767597234645266 15/05/2023 15:16:37 BST 154 52.7400 XLON 767597234646308 15/05/2023 15:22:19 BST 71 52.8200 XLON 767597234646748 15/05/2023 15:31:38 BST 78 53.0200 XLON 767597234647514 15/05/2023 15:36:18 BST 79 53.0800 XLON 767597234647831 15/05/2023 15:44:33 BST 97 53.0600 XLON 767597234648429 15/05/2023 15:51:48 BST 79 53.1000 XLON 767597234649062 15/05/2023 15:59:54 BST 101 53.0800 XLON 767597234649772 15/05/2023 16:10:54 BST 36 53.0800 XLON 767597234650856 15/05/2023 16:10:54 BST 82 53.0800 XLON 767597234650855 15/05/2023 16:21:04 BST 91 53.0800 XLON 767597234652174 15/05/2023 16:26:14 BST 118 53.0800 XLON 767597234652963

