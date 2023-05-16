Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
[16.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.05.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,119,000.00
EUR
0
211,513,482.79
8.7696
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
15.05.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
892,155.58
88.5075
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
15.05.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,293,090.51
100.9049
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
15.05.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,059,572.04
108.828
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
15.05.23
IE00BN0T9H70
72,339.00
GBP
0
7,714,626.83
106.6455
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
15.05.23
IE00BKX90X67
81,231.00
EUR
0
8,438,957.92
103.8884
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
15.05.23
IE00BKX90W50
46,049.00
CHF
0
4,531,826.77
98.4131
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
15.05.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,429,182.39
9.0666
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
15.05.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,997,129.16
10.2627
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
15.05.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,493,257.59
10.1498