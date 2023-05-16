DJ J P Jenkins Ltd: Quantum Financial Holdings Limited - prepares for share trading

16th May 2023

16th May 2023 - Shares in Quantum Financial Holdings Limited (Quantum Group) are currently being prepared for admission on JP Jenkins share trading platform following the Group's CREST registration, which is now being processed.

Quantum Financial Holdings Limited is headquartered at 15 Belgrave Square, London SW1X 9PS, with subsidiaries based at 25 Wilton Road, Victoria, London SW1V 1LW. Quantum Financial Holdings Limited is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House: company number 09621151.

Quantum Group was founded in 2016 by UK founders and a highly experienced management team, to bring together majority interests in established UK regulated fintech companies - operating in the small payments, FX, integrated expense management and Cashback and Rewards spaces - and specialist security companies with expertise in advanced cyber, electronic countermeasures and more traditional security capabilities.

Quantum's value add is in building specialist management teams within each subsidiary company, supporting them through early-stage growth by providing capital and know how, fuelling their growth and generating scale before assisting each subsidiary to an eventual trade sale or floatation on relevant markets.

JP Jenkins is the longest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to transact on a matched bargain basis.?

Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins said: "We would like to welcome Quantum Group on our share trading platform and are delighted in helping the Group in executing their mission of listing on a regulated stock exchange. Whilst the Company's management is preparing for this material event we are here to support them and their shareholders during their journey."

Quantum co-founder Floyd Woodrow MBE DCM said: "I am delighted that Quantum Group has joined forces with such a well known and highly respected City firm as JP Jenkins to prepare for the next significant steps in our remarkable journey. Through assisting us to prepare for trading on their secondary market platform as a steppingstone to a full listing, we will be opening the door to an increasing number of investors keen to hold our stock given the exciting growth the Group has experienced since inception.

Floyd continued: "This close cooperation will provide some interesting opportunities and allow us to prepare for an eventual listing, enabling us to provide the same detailed information to the markets and accessing the same groups of private and institutional investors available to fully listed companies".

For further information, please contact:

J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Commercial Director Quantum Financial Holdings Limited Steven Strauss Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 20 74091888

