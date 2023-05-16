Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced the long awaited launch of the award-winning Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld in Europe starting on 22 May 2023. In addition to North America and Taiwan, Logitech G Cloud will now be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland, available on LogitechG.com, Amazon, Currys, Fnac, and MSH Electronics for a suggested retail price of $349.99 €359 £329.

To celebrate the European launch, Logitech G has worked with its partners to offer a special bundle that includes up to 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming, 1 month of NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority, and 1 month of Shadow PC. It will be available in select countries effective from 22 May to 22 June 2023 while bundle supplies last.

"We're excited to finally bring G Cloud to the European market and partner with leading retailers and partners in the region," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager at Logitech G. "G Cloud provides a fantastic new way to access and play hundreds of games, and we look forward to getting it in the hands of more players."

In addition, Logitech G has added several new features to enhance performance based on consumer input including the following:

Virtual button mapping -Adding the ability to map all physical controls to points on the screen, enabling players to play mobile games that do not require controller support via G CLOUD's built-in controls.

-Adding the ability to map all physical controls to points on the screen, enabling players to play mobile games that do not require controller support via G CLOUD's built-in controls. Analog Stick Sensitivity and Curve Customization -Increased sensitivity and customization for thumb sticks, allowing for greater control over the controller experience.

-Increased sensitivity and customization for thumb sticks, allowing for greater control over the controller experience. Support for Shadow Cloud Computing * technology, allowing players to seamlessly use their G CLOUD Gaming Handheld to run a fully virtualized PC via the Shadow PC app-all from the cloud.

* technology, allowing players to seamlessly use their G CLOUD Gaming Handheld to run a fully virtualized PC via the Shadow PC app-all from the cloud. Personalize Your Play With Dead Zone Customization-Leverage fully customizable joysticks and triggers (L2/R2) for the perfect balance of play.

"At Shadow, we aim to make the best of technology accessible everywhere, and on any device. Making it work on the G Cloud was an obvious and strategic choice for us," said Jérôme Arnac, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Shadow. "With Shadow PC, G Cloud users will enjoy the freedom of having access to a powerful Windows PC on their handheld, with no closed games catalog, the possibility to use mods, enjoy non-gaming apps, and much more. We are incredibly excited that Logitech G brings a device to the market that supports the new ways of gaming, and we cannot wait to see how creative the community will be in using it."

Developed in partnership with Tencent Games, the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld enables gamers to play anywhere with Wi-Fi. Key features also include:

Remote Play, Anywhere Anytime -Stream games from your console or PC with the Xbox app, Steam Link and other local streaming apps from Google Play Store.

-Stream games from your console or PC with the Xbox app, Steam Link and other local streaming apps from Google Play Store. Full HD -The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience.

-The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience. Precision Gaming Controls -Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls.

-Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls. Comfortable Play All Day -With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions.

-With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions. Sustainability -All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral, meaning that the carbon impact of the product has been reduced to zero due to Logitech's investment in carbon offsetting and removal projects. The packaging of this product is also made from paper sourced from FSC??-certified forests and other controlled sources.

-All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral, meaning that the carbon impact of the product has been reduced to zero due to Logitech's investment in carbon offsetting and removal projects. The packaging of this product is also made from paper sourced from FSC??-certified forests and other controlled sources. Game Support-Play hundreds of Android games via Google Play for an expanded catalog of games and applications. Access the world's top titles, including Fortnite, League of Legends, Genshin Impact and more via NVIDIA GeForce NOW**; Minecraft Legends, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and others via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)*** and Shadow Cloud Computing technology.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld is available on LogitechG.com and at Amazon, Currys, Fnac, and MSH Electronics in May of 2023 for a suggested retail price of $349.99 €359 £329. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

*Shadow Cloud Computing requires an active membership. Certain restrictions apply.

**NVIDIA GeForce NOW requires an active membership and internet connection. Certain restrictions may apply.

***Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership (sold separately) or supported free-to-play games.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, is a global leader dedicated to serving the needs of Gamers and Creators with award-winning hardware, software and solutions. Logitech G's industry-leading products include keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks, webcams, lights and microphones, and specialized furniture solution; all made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming and creator communities.

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

