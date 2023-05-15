Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QDBZ | ISIN: US07373B1098 | Ticker-Symbol: 16NA
Tradegate
16.05.23
10:11 Uhr
10,290 Euro
+1,095
+11,91 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAM GLOBAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAM GLOBAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,24010,66010:44
10,24010,66010:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2023 | 22:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beam Global Reports First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), (the "Company"), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, today announced operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Q1 2023 and Recent Company Highlights

  • Record revenues of $13M, a 245% increase over Q1 2022 and 65% increase over prior quarter
  • Positive GAAP gross profit and further 2% pro forma gross margin excluding non-cash amortization
  • Beam Global has approximately $5M in cash in the bank at time of reporting
  • Record ending Q1 backlog of $52M
  • Record Q1 order pipeline of $117M - $132M at time of reporting
  • Record Q1 EV ARC unit deployments; increased 233% YOY, increased 92% from Q4 2022
  • Record Q1 for new purchase orders of $5.45M; 51% government and 49% commercial
  • Increased EV ARC sales price by 8.25% as of May 1, 2023 in face of extraordinary demand to further improve gross profits in future periods
  • Full $100M line of credit available and unused
  • Beam Global remains debt free

"The Beam Team produced 3 times more EV ARC systems in Q1 of 2023 than in the same period in the prior year, demonstrating that we can deliver on the extraordinary growth in sales that we are experiencing. In fact, the first quarter wasn't just the best quarter in our history, it was better than any full year except 2022. We generated a positive gross profit after improving gross profitability companywide by 8.1%, though we are not yet seeing the benefits of disinflation. Excluding non-cash amortization in cost of goods sold, our margins would be at 2% of revenues. Our engineering team has identified approximately $12,000 per EV ARC in further savings which, when combined with our recent price increase, will improve our gross profitability on a base model by approximately another 24%. We anticipate these improvements starting to impact our profitability in a minor way starting in the 2rd quarter. We have approximately $5M in cash in the bank today and we have not utilized our $100M credit facility," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "Despite elements of seasonality in our sales cycle, the sales team has continued to execute, delivering a record Q1 of orders and building our pipeline to the highest it has ever been at this time of the year. We are executing across the board and look forward to breaking more records in the coming periods."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Revenues
For the first quarter of 2023, Beam Global reported record revenues of $13.0 million, a 245% increase over the same period in 2022 and a 65% increase over the prior quarter. The increase in revenues resulted primarily from growth in deliveries to federal agencies. In addition, we generated revenues of $1.8 million from our energy storage sales.

Gross Profit
Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $0.005 million, or 0.04% of sales, compared to a gross loss of $0.3 million, or 8% of sales in the first quarter of the prior year. As a percentage of sales, the gross profit improved by 8.1% despite material cost increases for steel and other components due to supply chain shortages and inflationary pressures, and the inclusion of $.2 million of non-cash intangible amortization. Improvements in gross profitability are primarily due to increased production levels resulting in favorable fixed overhead absorption, improved labor efficiency and engineering improvements.

Operating Expenses
Operating Expenses were $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in the prior year, an improvement of 22% of revenue, year over year. Operating expenses in Q1 2022 included only one month of expenses for our battery operation based on a March 2022 acquisition date. This accounts for approximately $0.5 million of the increase. In addition, we increased $0.4 million for R&D salaries and expenses, $0.3 million for non-cash compensation expense, $0.3 million for audit fees, and $0.3 million for admin salaries and bonus expense.

Net Loss
Net loss was $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. These quarters included non-cash expense items such as depreciation, intellectual property amortization and non-cash compensation expense of $0.9 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Net loss excluding these expenses was $2.9 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

Cash and Working Capital
At March 31, 2023, we had cash of $1.0 million, compared to $1.7 million at December 31, 2022. The cash decrease was primarily due to cash components of the net loss and increases in accounts receivable, partially offset by an increase in accounts payable. Our working capital decreased from $6.8 million to $5.5 million from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023. The working capital balance is reduced by current liabilities of $6.8 million for contingent consideration related to our 2022 AllCell Technologies acquisition, and $0.6 million for capitalized lease liability, both of which are non-cash. When subtracting these non-cash current liabilities, our working capital is $12.9 million.

Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM ET

Management will host a conference call on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the conference through the following link:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178857/f96b13112a
Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-844-739-3880
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5716
Please ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

A webcast archive is available for 3 months following the call at the following URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=f0pZtTjo

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements about the Company's belief about its future profitability. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Investor Relations:
Core IR
+1 516-222-2560
IR@BeamForAll.com

Media Contact:
Next PR
+1 813-526-1195
Press@BeamForAll.com

Beam Global
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31,
2023 December 31,
(Unaudited) 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash $ 990 $ 1,681
Accounts receivable 6,882 4,429
Prepaid and other current assets 2,839 1,579
Inventory, net 12,745 12,246
Total current assets 23,456 19,935
Property and equipment, net 1,714 1,548
Operating lease right of use asset 1,477 1,638
Goodwill 4,600 4,600
Intangible assets, net 9,673 9,947
Deposits 62 62
Total assets $ 40,982 $ 37,730
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 7,080 $ 2,865
Accrued expenses 2,578 1,687
Sales tax payable 13 33
Deferred revenue, current 871 1,183
Contingent consideration, current 6,776 6,776
Operating lease liabilities, current 613 628
Total current liabilities 17,931 13,172
Deferred revenue, noncurrent 273 266
Contingent consideration, noncurrent 2 15
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 924 1,070
Total liabilities 19,130 14,523
Total stockholders' equity 21,852 23,207
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 40,982 $ 37,730
Beam Global
Condensed Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023 2022
Revenues$ 13,020 $ 3,770
Cost of revenues13,015 4,075
Gross loss5 (305)
Operating expenses3,846 1,975
Loss from operations(3,841) (2,280)
Total other income, net11 2
Loss before income tax expense(3,830) (2,278)
Income tax expense1 -
Net loss$ (3,831) $ (2,278)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$ (0.38) $ (0.24)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 10,214 9,309

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.