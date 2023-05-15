Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023
WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052
15.05.2023
HP Inc. Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the third in HP's fiscal year 2023, is payable on July 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2023. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

HP Inc. Media RelationsHP Inc. Investor Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com InvestorRelations@hp.com
www.hp.com/go/newsroom

