Polar Power, Inc.: Polar Power Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

GARDENA, CA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. ("Polar Power" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid DC power solutions, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Key Q1 2023 Results and Highlights:

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Net sales for Q1 2023 increased to $4.1 million, representing a 13% increase, compared to $3.7 million during the same period last year. We had a gross profit of $755,000 at the end of Q1 2023, as compared to a gross profit of $905,000 during the same period last year. Operating expenses decreased to $1.7 million in Q1 2023, as compared to $2.0 million in the same period last year. Net loss for Q1 2023 totaled $1.1 million, or $(0.09) per basic and dilutive share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.10) per basic and dilutive share in Q1 2022. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023 were $119,000, as compared to $211,000 at December 31, 2022. We had $16.8 million in inventory at March 31, 2023, as compared to $15.4 million at December 31, 2022. Working capital was $15.8 million at March 31, 2023, as compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2022. Backlog as of the end of Q1 2023 was $8.9 million, of which 68% is from orders of the Company's DC power generators from telecommunications customers in the U.S., 29% from telecommunications customers in international markets, 1% from customers in marine market, and 2% from customers in other markets.

Management Commentary

The Company's net sales increased 13% in Q1 2023 as compared to Q1 2022 despite ongoing headwinds from supply chain constraints and labor shortages. The Company's gross profit during Q1 2023 decreased $150 when compared to Q1 2022 due to an increase in labor and material costs related to a wider product mix that required more labor and materials. Delays sourcing certain raw materials and labor shortages also affected gross margins in Q1 2023. Operating expenses during Q1 2023 decreased 11% as compared to Q1 2022 primarily due to a decrease in staff supporting sales, engineering, and administration.

Sales of the Company's DC Generators to telecommunications customers continues to drive sales growth. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, 68% of the Company's net sales were derived from telecommunications customers in the U.S. primarily to support their 5G infrastructure. During the same period, 27% of the Company's net sales were derived from telecommunications customer in international markets primarily for off-grid applications to supply rural areas new broadband services. The Company sees an increase in demand to export DC power systems for programs bringing broadband to rural communities.

The Company believes our manufacturing facilities are under-utilized as a result of significant investments in manufacturing equipment and facilities in the years right before the start of the pandemic in the U.S. The Company expects to see improvements in the Company's gross margins as it makes headway with parts shortages and sourcing qualified labor.

Following a 2.5-year delay, the Company launched the Toyota 1KS series, reaching a key milestone in the Company's evolution. The Company just started shipments of the Toyota-based generators and expects production volumes will continue to build as production learning curves lead to efficiencies.

The Company believes the Toyota prime power engines, when configured into generators, will provide strong opportunities for growth and diversification in line with the Company's long-term plan. This engine platform is expected to easily facilitate the shift from diesel to natural gas and LPG (liquid petroleum gas, aka propane or butane). LPG and natural gas fuel reduce carbon emissions between 16% to 27% and, when combined with the increased fuel efficiency of DC generators and solar technologies, emissions become very minimal. The Toyota 1KS prime power engines have much lower maintenance requirements when compared to diesel engines and the current LPG and natural gas backup generators from the major brands. The Toyota 1KS engine will be focused on applications in telecommunications, microgrids, electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and CHP (combined heat and power).

The delay in the launch was caused by several factors, including a challenging hiring market for specialized engineers, and problems with combustion control and lubricating oil temperature regulation (note that the Toyota engine itself presented no problems), which have been resolved, field-tested, and implemented into engineering and production. Lastly, disruptions attributable to long lead times for components and availability also negatively impacted the development schedule.

Despite the delay, the Company did not stop its marketing efforts and is now transitioning from sales contacts to sales, which includes the production of sales literature and field demonstrations. The launch was originally planned for 2 years ago, and in anticipation the Company has purchased a large number of engines, requiring significant working capital, but is well positioned to meet anticipated demand. This inventory is expected to convert back to cash as product sales accelerate. As a hedge against the world supply chain problems Polar Power has maintained large inventory levels on critical items.

The Company increased prices on the Company's DC generators in September 2022. Shipment of orders received with the Company's new pricing were delayed due to supply chain constraints and labor shortages and were included in the Company's sales backlog as of March 31, 2023. The Company expects to see a positive impact to the Company's net sales and gross margins in the upcoming quarters as we start shipping these orders and see improvements with the supply chain and labor issues.

Early this month, the Company announced plans to expand the Company's mobile offerings by upgrading the Company's mobile CHAdeMO EV chargers to the universal combined charging system standard to reach the mobile EV charging market. The Company is taking orders for the Company's new line of EV chargers and expects to have them available before the end of the first quarter of 2024. Mobile EV chargers are used for emergency roadside service, providing a fast-charging solution for EVs that have run out of charge before reaching a stationary charging facility.

The Company also continues to work on the Company's solar hybrid power systems, which integrate solar energy storage with natural gas/LPG powered generators, that are ideal for off-grid (i.e., areas where wireless towers are not connected to an electrical grid) and bad-grid (i.e., areas where wireless towers are connected to an electrical grid that loses power more than eight hours) applications.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, EV charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar Power's systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com. or follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/polar-power-inc/.

POLAR POWER, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 119 $ 211 Accounts receivable 3,216 2,230 Inventories, net 16,875 15,460 Prepaid expenses 1,852 2,629 Employee retention credit receivable 2,000 2,000 Income taxes receivable 787 787 Total current assets 24,849 23,317 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,436 240 Property and equipment, net 421 538 Deposits 93 93 Total assets $ 27,799 $ 24,188 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,024 $ 230 Customer deposits 2,769 2,126 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 1,256 1,231 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 738 268 Current portion of notes payable 172 211 Line of credit 3,010 1,884 Total current liabilities 8,969 5,950 Notes payable, net of current portion 33 57 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,729 - Total liabilities 10,731 6,007 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 12,967,027 shares issued and 12,949,550 shares outstanding on March 31, 2023, and 12,967,027 shares issued and 12,949,550 shares outstanding on December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 37,331 37,331 Accumulated deficit (20,224 ) (19,111 ) Treasury Stock, at cost (17,477 shares) (40 ) (40 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,068 18,181 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,799 $ 24,188





POLAR POWER, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 4,190 $ 3,709 Cost of Sales 3,435 2,804 Gross profit 755 905 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing 333 405 Research and development 346 476 General and administrative 1,111 1,131 Total operating expenses 1,790 2,012 Loss from operations (1,035 ) (1,107 ) Other income (expenses) Interest expense and finance costs (78 ) (13 ) Other income (expense), net - - Total other income (expenses), net (78 ) (13 ) Net loss $ (1,113 ) $ (1,120 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,949,550 12,788,203





POLAR POWER, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(in thousands)