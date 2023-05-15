Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Midland, TX, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Rental revenue of $22.7 million, an increase of 33% when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and 11% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income of $370,000 ($0.03 per basic share), an increase of $33,000 when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of $1.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million, an increase of 14% when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and flat when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA, below.





MIDLAND, Texas May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. ("NGS" or the "Company") (NYSE:NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Commenting on the quarter, Stephen C. Taylor our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, added "This quarter marked the ninth quarter in a row of rental revenue growth. For the current sequential quarters, rental revenue alone grew almost 11% while higher rental and sales revenues grew total revenues by 18%. Adjusted rental gross margins slipped 2% due to higher field expenses and a one-time non-cash adjustment, but our total adjusted gross margin increased 4% sequentially. SG&A declined 4% and our bottom-line net income had a positive swing of almost a million dollars from last quarter as we posted positive GAAP earnings".

"As mentioned in the last earnings call, NGS closed on a substantial line of credit from our bank at the end of February," Taylor noted. "This was to fund the additional high horsepower equipment we have already contracted as we continue to execute on our growth plan. NGS had a solid and growing quarter. We have added more committed contracts over the past couple of months, our utilization continues to increase and pre-contracted activity remains at a high level for the rest of the year resulting in an estimated capital expenditure budget of approximately $150 million for the fiscal year 2023 almost of all of which will support project already under contracts with customers."

Revenue: Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased to $26.6 million from $20.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was due primarily to an increase in rental revenues. Rental revenue increased 32.7% to $22.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, from $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 due to higher horsepower packages and modest pricing improvements. As of March 31, 2023, we had 1,245 rented units (335,314 horsepower) compared to 1,276 rented units (306,834 horsepower) as of March 31, 2022, reflecting an 9.3% increase in average horsepower deployed. Sequentially, total revenue increased 18.2% to $26.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $22.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to increases in both rental revenues and sales revenues during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Gross Margins: Total gross margins increased to $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2022. Total adjusted gross margin, exclusive of depreciation, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased to $11.1 million from $8.9 million for the same period ended March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to increased rental revenues and associated gross margins during the current quarter. Sequentially, total gross margin increased to $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Excluding depreciation, total adjusted gross margin increased to $11.1 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $10.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. This sequential increase was primarily due to higher compressor sales.

Operating Income: Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $402,000 compared to an operating income of $382,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Operating income increased in the first quarter of 2023 to $402,000 from an operating loss of $316,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Income: Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $370,000 ($0.03 per basic share) compared to net income of $337,000 ($0.03 per basic share) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in net income during the first quarter of 2023 was mainly due to increased rental margins partially offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. Sequentially, net income during the first quarter of 2023 was $370,000 ($0.03 per basic share) compared to net loss of $756,000 ($0.06 per basic share) during the fourth quarter of 2022. This sequential improvement of $1.1 million was primarily due to higher rental activity and associated gross margin and a non cash charge for fleet retirements in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $6.8 million for the same period in 2022. This increase was primarily attributable higher adjusted gross margins. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA was flat at $7.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and in the previous quarter.

Cash flows: At March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $7.4 million, while working capital was $17.6 million with $61.0 million outstanding on our revolving credit facility. For the three months of 2023, cash flows from operating activities were $18.2 million, while cash flows used in investing activities was $47.8 million. Cash flows used in investing activities included $47.8 million in capital expenditures, of which $47.0 million was dedicated to rental capital expenditures.

Selected data: The tables below show, the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, revenues and percentage of total revenues, along with our gross margin and adjusted gross margin (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), as well as, related percentages of revenue for each of our product lines. Adjusted gross margin is the difference between revenue and cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation.

Revenue Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Rental $ 22,723 86 % $ 17,129 84 % Sales 2,992 11 % 2,893 14 % Service & Maintenance 905 3 % 314 2 % Total $ 26,620 $ 20,336

Gross Margin Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Rental $ 5,137 23 % $ 2,063 12 % Sales (312 ) (10) % 836 29 % Service & Maintenance 289 32 % 134 43 % Total $ 5,114 19 % $ 3,033 15 %

Adjusted Gross Margin (1) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Rental $ 11,078 49 % $ 7,899 46 % Sales (245 ) (8) % 905 31 % Service & Maintenance 296 33 % 141 45 % Total $ 11,129 42 % $ 8,945 44 %

(1) For a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin to its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Gross Margin" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Gross Margin: "Adjusted Gross Margin" is defined as total revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation expense). Adjusted gross margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary measure used by management as it represents the results of revenue and cost of sales (excluding depreciation expense), which are key operating components. Adjusted gross margin differs from gross margin in that gross margin includes depreciation expense. We believe adjusted gross margin is important because it focuses on the current operating performance of our operations and excludes the impact of the prior historical costs of the assets acquired or constructed that are utilized in those operations. Depreciation expense reflects the systematic allocation of historical property and equipment values over the estimated useful lives.

Adjusted gross margin has certain material limitations associated with its use as compared to gross margin. Depreciation expense is a necessary element of our costs and our ability to generate revenue. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the company's performance. As an indicator of operating performance, adjusted gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, gross margin as determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Gross margin may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate adjusted gross margin in the same manner.

The following table calculates gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and reconciles it to adjusted gross margin:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 26,620 $ 20,336 Costs of revenue, exclusive of depreciation (15,491 ) (11,391 ) Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue (6,015 ) (5,912 ) Gross margin 5,114 3,033 Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue 6,015 5,912 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 11,129 $ 8,945





Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA: "Adjusted EBITDA" reflects net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, severance expenses, impairment of goodwill, increases in inventory allowance and retirement of rental equipment. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of operating cash flow since it excludes the impact of movements in working capital items, non-cash charges and financing costs. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA gives the investor information as to the cash generated from the operations of a business. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for other financial measures of performance. Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by NGS may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as calculated and reported by other companies. The most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss).

The following table reconciles our net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net income $ 370 $ 337 Interest expense - 24 Income tax benefit 150 (11 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,165 6,061 Non-cash stock compensation expense 487 423 Severance expenses 612 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,784 $ 6,834





About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS): NGS is a leading provider of gas compression technology and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compression technology for oil and natural gas upstream providers and midstream facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland with manufacturing and fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, and Midland. The Company maintains service facilities in major energy producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS): NGS is a leading provider of gas compression technology and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compression technology for oil and natural gas upstream providers and midstream facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland with manufacturing and fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, and Midland. The Company maintains service facilities in major energy producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

(unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,412 $ 3,372 Trade accounts receivable, net 14,971 14,668 Inventory 25,077 23,414 Federal income tax receivable (Note 4) 11,538 11,538 Prepaid income taxes 10 10 Prepaid expenses and other 648 1,145 Total current assets 59,656 54,147 Long-term inventory, net of allowance for obsolescence of $40 and $120, respectively 1,588 1,557 Rental equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $182,560 and $177,729, respectively 287,181 246,450 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $17,554 and $16,981, respectively 22,420 22,176 Right of use assets - operating leases, net of accumulated amortization $760 and $721, respectively 309 349 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $2,290 and $2,259, respectively 869 900 Other assets 4,784 2,667 Total assets $ 376,807 $ 328,246 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,835 $ 6,481 Accrued liabilities 16,946 23,726 Current operating leases 123 155 Deferred income 114 37 Total current liabilities 42,018 30,399 Long-term debt 61,011 25,000 Deferred income tax liability 39,946 39,798 Long-term operating leases 186 194 Other long-term liabilities 2,897 2,779 Total liabilities 146,058 98,170 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, 30,000 shares authorized, par value $0.01; 13,548 and 13,519 shares issued, respectively 135 135 Additional paid-in capital 115,714 115,411 Retained earnings 129,904 129,534 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,310 shares, respectively (15,004 ) (15,004 ) Total stockholders' equity 230,749 230,076 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 376,807 $ 328,246

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except earnings per share)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Rental income $ 22,723 $ 17,129 Sales 2,992 2,893 Service and maintenance income 905 314 Total revenue 26,620 20,336 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of rentals, exclusive of depreciation stated separately below 11,645 9,230 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation stated separately below 3,237 1,988 Cost of service and maintenance, exclusive of depreciation stated separately below 609 173 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,562 2,502 Depreciation and amortization 6,165 6,061 Total operating costs and expenses 26,218 19,954 Operating income 402 382 Other income (expense): Interest expense - (24 ) Other income (expense), net 118 (32 ) Total other income, net 118 (56 ) Income before provision for income taxes 520 326 Income tax benefit (150 ) 11 Net income $ 370 $ 337 Loss per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 12,213 12,537 Diluted 12,354 12,698