Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Jannik Lindbæk, executive vice president in Equinor ASA, has on 15 May 2023 sold 3500 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 300.50 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, cf. the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 3-1, and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.