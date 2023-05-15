ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and provided a business update. Highlights include:

Completed enrollment of subjects and data collection for FDA De Novo request, with more than 100 TAEUS system scans utilizing new interactive guidance tool performed at global clinical investigational sites. In early 2023, ENDRA implemented a software guidance tool to enhance performance of its TAEUS system at several clinical evaluation sites and recently completed data collection on more than 100 TAEUS scans and MRI confirmatory scans. With the requisite data collection now complete, ENDRA is finalizing that portion of its De Novo request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The data will also be used to support commercialization of the TAEUS liver device in Europe and, after FDA clearance, in the U.S.





"We are pleased to announce completion of the data collection at our global clinical evaluation sites to support our planned TAEUS U.S. regulatory submission. The data collected year-to-date is from TAEUS scans guided by our interactive software tool, which demonstrated marked improvement in intra-operator performance and reliability. We believe these scans and MRI confirmatory data will demonstrate the ability of TAEUS to measure liver fat in the earlier stages of NAFLD and at the point of patient care. We are analyzing this data, and expect to make our De Novo submission to the FDA mid-year," stated Francois Michelon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA. "In addition, we strengthened our balance sheet with an upsized $4.5 million capital raise from long-term ENDRA shareholders and insiders. This capital infusion provides a cash runway to achieve key regulatory and commercial milestones for our TAEUS system."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

In the first quarter of 2023, our operating expenses were $2.9 million, unchanged from the first quarter in 2022. Increases in research and development and general and administrative expenses were offset by decreases in sales and marketing expenses.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $2.9 million, or $0.93 per share, compared with a net loss of $2.9 million, or $1.33 per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.4 million as of March 31, 2023. Subsequent to the close of the quarter, the Company raised $4.5 million in net proceeds through a registered offering.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with the more than 700,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "approximate," "anticipate," "attempt," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "hope," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others: estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of our development efforts, including the timing of submission for and receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches; statements relating to future financial position and projected costs and revenue; expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy; and statements regarding ENDRA's ability to find and maintain development partners. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others: the ability to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to sell ENDRA medical devices in certain markets in a timely manner, or at all; the ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; the impact of COVID-19 on ENDRA's business plans; the ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA's technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA's ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

[Financial Tables Follow]

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, Assets 2023 2022 Current Assets (Unaudited) Cash $ 2,355,251 $ 4,889,098 Prepaid expenses 428,529 490,299 Inventory 2,735,349 2,644,717 Total Current Assets 5,519,129 8,024,717 Non-Current Assets Fixed assets, net 228,139 235,655 Right of use assets 469,290 505,816 Vendor advance 432,344 502,576 Other assets 5,986 5,986 Total Assets $ 6,654,888 $ 9,274,147 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,645,749 $ 1,523,012 Lease liabilities, current portion 157,554 152,228 Loans 28,484 28,484 Total Current Liabilities 1,831,787 1,703,724 Long Term Debt Lease liabilities 324,064 365,919 Total Long Term Debt 324,064 365,919 Total Liabilities 2,155,851 2,069,643 Stockholders' Equity Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 141.397 shares issued and outstanding 1 1 Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 3,169,103 shares issued and outstanding 317 317 Additional paid in capital 89,307,675 89,068,015 Stock payable 3,692 6,073 Accumulated deficit (84,812,648 ) (81,869,902 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 4,499,037 7,204,504 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,654,888 $ 9,274,147

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Expenses Research and development $ 1,391,314 $ 1,213,022 Sales and marketing 181,616 339,903 General and administrative 1,366,398 1,302,344 Total operating expenses 2,939,328 2,855,269 Operating loss (2,939,328 ) (2,855,269 ) Other Expenses Other income (expense) (3,418 ) (2,933 ) Total other expenses (3,418 ) (2,933 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (2,942,746 ) (2,858,202 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net Loss $ (2,942,746 ) $ (2,858,202 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.93 ) $ (1.33 ) Weighted average common shares - basic and diluted 3,169,103 2,152,711

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (2,942,746 ) $ (2,858,202 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,516 19,038 Stock compensation expense including common stock issued for RSUs 237,279 288,537 Amortization of right of use assets 36,526 33,179 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in prepaid expenses 132,002 286,597 Increase in inventory (90,632 ) (645,680 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 122,737 (190,597 ) Decrease in lease liability (36,529 ) (31,742 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,506,847 ) (3,098,870 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of fixed assets (27,000 ) (89,353 ) Net cash used in investing activities (27,000 ) (89,353 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 854,052 Net cash provided by financing activities - 854,052 Net increase (decrease) in cash (2,533,847 ) (2,334,171 ) Cash, beginning of period 4,889,098 9,461,534 Cash, end of period $ 2,355,251 $ 7,127,363 Supplemental disclosures of cash items Interest paid $ - $ - Income tax paid $ - $ - Supplemental disclosures of non-cash items Stock dividend payable $ 2,381 $ 5,089 Right of use asset $ 469,290 $ 610,234 Lease liability $ 481,618 $ 618,735

