SÃO PAULO, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) ("XP" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
Summary
Operating Metrics (unaudited)
1Q23
1Q22
YoY
4Q22
QoQ
Total Client Assets (in R$ bn)
954
873
9%
946
1%
Total Net Inflow (in R$ bn)
16
46
-65%
31
-48%
Annualized Retail Take Rate
1.21%
1.23%
-2 bps
1.22%
-1 bps
Active clients (in '000s)
3,966
3,504
13%
3,877
2%
Headcount (EoP)
6,146
6,323
-3%
6,928
-11%
IFAs (in '000s)
13.0
10.7
21%
12.3
6%
Retail DATs (in mn)
2.4
2.3
2%
2.7
-12%
Retirement Plans Client Assets (in R$ bn)
62
50
23%
61
2%
Card's TPV (in R$ bn)
8.6
4.5
90%
8.2
4%
Credit Portfolio (in R$ bn)
17.5
11.5
52%
17.1
2%
Financial Metrics (in R$ mn)
1Q23
1Q22
YoY
4Q22
QoQ
Gross revenue
3,326
3,270
2%
3,337
0%
Retail
2,569
2,307
11%
2,549
1%
Institutional
332
548
-39%
357
-7%
Corporate and Issuer Services
266
249
7%
275
-3%
Other
158
166
-5%
156
2%
Net Revenue
3,134
3,121
0%
3,177
-1%
Gross Profit
2,050
2,231
-8%
2,067
-1%
Gross Margin
65.4%
71.5%
-606 bps
65.1%
33 bps
EBT
816
856
-5%
738
11%
EBT Margin
26.0%
27.4%
-140 bps
23.2%
281 bps
Net Income
796
854
-7%
783
2%
Net Margin
25.4%
27.4%
-197 bps
24.6%
76 bps
Basic EPS (in R$)
1.48
1.53
-3%
1.43
4%
Diluted EPS (in R$)
1.48
1.48
0%
1.39
7%
ROAE1
18.7%
22.8%
-413 bps
18.1%
54 bps
ROAA2
2.4%
3.3%
-97 bps
2.4%
2 bps
|_____________________________________________
1 - Annualized Return on Average Equity.
2 - Annualized Return on Average Adjusted Assets. Adjusted Assets excludes Retirement Plans Liabilities and Float Balance.
Discussion of Results
Detailed impact of one-time non-recurring loss
(in R$ mn)
1Q23
One-time
1Q234
1Q22
YoY4
Total Gross Revenue
3,326
(164)
3,489
3,270
7%
Retail
2,569
(95)
2,664
2,307
15%
Institutional
332
-
332
548
-39%
Issuer Services & Corporate
266
-
266
249
7%
Other
158
(69)
227
166
37%
Net Revenue
3,134
(160)
3,294
3,121
6%
EBT
816
(160)
977
856
14%
EBT Margin
26.0%
n.a.
29.6%
27.4%
221 bps
Tax Expense (Accounting)
(20)
30
(50)
(2)
n.a.
Tax expense (Tax Withholding in Funds)3
(147)
(17)
(131)
(161)
-19%
Effective tax rate (Normalized)
(17.4%)
n.a.
(16.3%)
(16.0%)
-27 bps
Net Income
796
(131)
927
854
8%
Net Margin
25.4%
n.a.
28.1%
27.4%
76 bps
Total Gross Revenue
Gross revenue was R$3.3 billion in 1Q23, flat QoQ and up 2% YoY. Excluding a one-time non-recurring loss of R$164 million related to the bonds of a large corporate issuer that filed for bankruptcy, gross revenue was R$3.5 billion, up 5% QoQ and 7% YoY.
Retail Revenue
(in R$ mn)
1Q23
One-time
1Q234
1Q22
YoY4
Retail Revenue
2,569
(95)
2,664
2,307
15%
Equities
1,069
-
1,069
1,098
-3%
Fixed Income
332
(95)
427
425
0%
Funds Platform
313
-
313
268
17%
Retirement Plans
87
-
87
74
17%
Cards
204
-
204
97
112%
Credit
41
-
41
35
19%
Insurance
32
-
32
23
42%
Other Retail
490
-
490
287
70%
Annualized Retail Take Rate
1.21%
4 bps
1.26%
1.23%
2 bps
|_____________________________________________
3 - Tax adjustments are related to tax withholding expenses that are recognized net in gross revenue. 4 - Excludes one-time non-recurring loss related to the bonds of a large corporate issuer that filed for bankruptcy.
1Q23 Retail revenue was R$2.6 billion, growing 1% vs 4Q22 and 11% vs 1Q22. Excluding the one-time loss of R$95 million from the bonds of a large corporate issuer, Retail revenue was R$2.7 billion, growing 5% and 15% QoQ and YoY, respectively.
Stronger client activity and performance of the advisory network relative to 4Q22 were the main factors driving sequential improvement, despite the still very challenging macro scenario.
Among revenue lines, Fixed Income, as expected, saw the largest spike in demand from clients while Structured Products within Equity recovered from an unusually weak 4Q22. Revenue from stocks and futures intermediation, on the other hand, followed lower market volumes and were the main negative drivers.
Retail-related revenues in 1Q23 represented 78% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.
Take Rate
Annualized Retail Take Rate was 1.21% in 1Q23 as reported and 1.26% accounting for the one-time non-recurring loss.
Institutional Revenue
Institutional revenue was R$332 million, down 7% QoQ and 39% YoY, mostly impacted by weaker trading activity on our main product lines in the quarter. The decrease is more noticeable versus 1Q22, when market volatility boosted overall volumes in trading desks, leading to a peak in demand for hedging.
Institutional revenue in 1Q23 accounted for 7% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.
Corporate & Issuer Services Revenue
Revenue totaled R$266 million in 1Q23, down 3% QoQ and up 7% YoY. Sequential contraction in revenue happened mainly due to weaker capital market activity in the quarter, which followed the bankruptcy of a relevant Brazilian retailer and the consequent worsening of overall corporate credit dynamics.
Corporate and Issuer Services related revenues in 1Q23 represented 7% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.
Other Revenue
Excluding the one-time non-recurring loss of R$69 million on the quarter, Other revenue was R$227 million in 1Q23, up 46% QoQ and 37% YoY.
Other revenue in 1Q23 accounted for 8% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.
Costs of Goods Sold and Gross Margin
Gross Margin was 65.4% in 1Q23 versus 65.1% in 4Q22 and 71.5% in 1Q22. Accounting for the non-recurring loss of R$164 million related to a single issuer, 1Q23 gross margin was 67.1%. QoQ improvement was mainly due to a more favorable product and channel mix and the absence of the one-time impacts on cards and prepaid expenses of 4Q22.
SG&A Expenses
(in R$ mn)
1Q23
1Q22
YoY
4Q22
QoQ
Total SG&A5
(1,045)
(1,255)
-17%
(1,377)
-24%
People
(760)
(899)
-16%
(892)
-15%
Salary and Taxes
(378)
(346)
9%
(337)
12%
Bonuses
(329)
(354)
-7%
(379)
-13%
Share Based Compensation
(53)
(200)
-73%
(176)
-70%
Non-people5
(285)
(355)
-20%
(485)
-41%
LTM Compensation Ratio6
28.5%
28.9%
-43 bps
29.5%
-107 bps
LTM Efficiency Ratio7
40.4%
40.1%
24 bps
42.0%
-161 bps
Headcount (EoP)
6,146
6,323
-3%
6,928
-11%
SG&A5 expenses totaled R$1.0 billion in 1Q23, down 24% QoQ and 17% YoY, and reflecting primarily the impact of company-wide efficiency initiatives implemented in the quarter. Because of the reduction in headcount and related Share Based Compensation forfeits, share based compensation expenses decreased relative to 4Q22 and the run rate of 2022FY.
Last twelve months compensation ratio6 in 1Q23 was 28.5%, an improvement from 28.9% and 29.5% in 1Q22 and 4Q22, respectively. Also, our last twelve months efficiency ratio7 reached 40.4% in 1Q23, compared to 40.1% and 42.0% in the same periods.
EBT
EBT was R$816 million in 1Q23, and excluding the R$160 million one-time non-recurring loss recognized in the quarter (after sales tax), EBT was R$977 million, up 32% QoQ and 14% YoY. EBT Margin, excluding the one-time nonrecurring loss, was 29.6% in the quarter, up 641 bps QoQ and 221 bps YoY, in line with our medium-term annual guidance of 26% to 32% between 2023 and 2025.
Net Income and EPS
In 1Q23, Net Income was R$796 million, up 22% QoQ and down 8% YoY. Basic and diluted EPS were R$1.48.
Excluding the R$131 million one-time non-recurring loss recognized in the quarter (after taxes), Net income was R$927 million, up 18% QoQ and 8% YoY.
|_____________________________________________
5 - Total SG&A and non-people SG&A exclude revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3.
6 - Compensation ratio is calculated as People SG&A (Salary and Taxes, Bonuses and Share Based Compensation) divided by Net Revenue.
7 - Efficiency ratio is calculated as SG&A ex-revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3, and others divided by Net Revenue.
Other Information
For purposes of this release:
"Active Clients" means the total number of retail clients served through our XP Investimentos, Rico, Clear, XP Investments and XP Private (Europe) brands, with Client Assets above R$100.00 or that have transacted at least once in the last thirty days. For purposes of calculating this metric, if a client holds an account in more than one of the aforementioned entities, such client will be counted as one "active client" for each such account. For example, if a client holds an account in each of XP Investimentos and Rico, such client will count as two "active clients" for purposes of this metric.
"Client Assets" means the market value of all client assets invested through XP's platform and that is related to reported Retail Revenue, including equities, fixed income securities, mutual funds (including those managed by XP Gestão de Recursos Ltda., XP Advisory Gestão de Recursos Ltda. and XP Vista Asset Management Ltda., as well as by third-party asset managers), pension funds (including those from XP Vida e Previdência S.A., as well as by third-party insurance companies), exchange traded funds, COEs (Structured Notes), REITs, and uninvested cash balances (Float Balances), among others. Although Client Assets includes custody from Corporate Clients that generate Retail Revenue, it does not include custody from institutional clients (asset managers, pension funds and insurance companies).
Rounding
We have made rounding adjustments to some of the figures included in this release. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.
Unaudited Managerial Income Statement (in R$ mn)
Managerial Income Statement
1Q23
1Q22
YoY
4Q22
QoQ
Total Gross Revenue
3,326
3,270
2%
3,337
0%
Retail
2,569
2,307
11%
2,549
1%
Equities
1,069
1,098
-3%
995
7%
Fixed Income
332
425
-22%
393
-15%
Funds Platform
313
268
17%
311
1%
Retirement Plans
87
74
17%
93
-7%
Cards
204
97
112%
234
-13%
Credit
41
35
19%
47
-13%
Insurance
32
23
42%
31
2%
Other
490
287
70%
443
10%
Institutional
332
548
-39%
357
-7%
Issuer Services & Corporate
266
249
7%
275
-3%
Other
158
166
-5%
156
2%
Net Revenue
3,134
3,121
0%
3,177
-1%
COGS
(1,084)
(891)
22%
(1,110)
-2%
Gross Profit
2,050
2,231
-8%
2,067
-1%
Gross Margin
65.4%
71.5%
-606 bps
65.1%
33 bps
SG&A
(1,042)
(1,251)
-17%
(1,135)
-8%
People
(760)
(899)
-16%
(892)
-15%
Non-People
(282)
(351)
-20%
(243)
16%
D&A
(48)
(61)
-21%
(46)
5%
EBIT
960
919
4%
886
8%
Interest expense on debt
(163)
(48)
238%
(150)
9%
Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates
19
(14)
-234%
1
-258%
EBT
816
856
-5%
738
11%
EBT Margin
26.0%
27.4%
-140 bps
23.2%
281 bps
Tax Expense (Accounting)
(20)
(2)
822%
44
-145%
Tax expense (Tax Withholding in Funds)8
(147)
(161)
-8%
(192)
-23%
Effective tax rate (Normalized)
(17.4%)
(16.0%)
-136 bps
(15.8%)
-157 bps
Net Income
796
854
-7%
783
2%
Net Margin
25.4%
27.4%
-197 bps
24.6%
76 bps
Adjustments
23
133
-83%
110
-79%
Adjusted Net Income9
819
987
-17%
893
-8%
Adjusted Net Margin
26.1%
31.6%
-549 bps
28.1%
-199 bps
|_____________________________________________
8 - Tax adjustments are related to tax withholding expenses that are recognized net in gross revenue. 9 - See appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income.
Accounting Income Statement (in R$ mn)
Accounting Income Statement
1Q23
1Q22
YoY
4Q22
QoQ
Net revenue from services rendered
1,346
1,265
6%
1,565
-14%
Brokerage commission
494
560
-12%
544
-9%
Securities placement
249
291
-15%
361
-31%
Management fees
382
329
16%
412
-7%
Insurance brokerage fee
41
36
14%
47
-13%
Educational services
13
8
69%
6
108%
Commission Fees
189
93
103%
237
-20%
Other services
101
89
14%
102
-1%
Sales Tax and contributions on Services
(123)
(141)
-13%
(145)
-15%
Net income from financial instruments at amortized cost and at fair value through other comprehensive income
502
(145)
n.a.
14
n.a.
Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
1,286
2,001
-36%
1,598
-20%
Total revenue and income
3,134
3,121
0%
3,177
-1%
Operating costs
(1,017)
(864)
18%
(1,071)
-5%
Selling expenses
(15)
(19)
-22%
(48)
-69%
Administrative expenses
(1,094)
(1,293)
-15%
(1,368)
-20%
Other operating revenues (expenses), net
19
0
n.a.
235
-92%
Expected credit losses
(68)
(26)
156%
(38)
77%
Interest expense on debt
(163)
(48)
238%
(150)
9%
Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates
19
(14)
n.a.
1
n.a.
Income before income tax
816
856
-5%
738
11%
Income tax expense
(20)
(2)
n.a.
44
n.a.
Net income for the period
796
854
-7%
783
2%
Balance Sheet (in R$ mn)
Assets
1Q23
4Q22
Cash
3,089
3,553
Financial assets
180,185
177,682
Fair value through profit or loss
99,527
96,730
Securities
84,511
87,513
Derivative financial instruments
15,015
9,217
Fair value through other comprehensive income
29,145
34,479
Securities
29,145
34,479
Evaluated at amortized cost
51,514
46,473
Securities
10,905
9,272
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
11,830
7,604
Securities trading and intermediation
2,607
3,271
Accounts receivable
595
598
Loan Operations
23,107
22,211
Other financial assets
2,470
3,517
Other assets
6,194
5,761
Recoverable taxes
283
163
Rights-of-use assets
233
258
Prepaid expenses
4,250
4,240
Other
1,427
1,099
Deferred tax assets
1,582
1,612
Investments in associates and joint ventures
2,256
2,272
Property and equipment
304
311
Goodwill & Intangible assets
830
844
Total Assets
194,441
192,035
Liabilities
1Q23
4Q22
Financial liabilities
128,402
127,709
Fair value through profit or loss
26,545
22,135
Securities
11,472
13,529
Derivative financial instruments
15,073
8,605
Evaluated at amortized cost
101,857
105,574
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
25,921
31,790
Securities trading and intermediation
15,269
16,063
Financing instruments payable
46,482
43,684
Accounts payables
586
617
Borrowings
1,825
1,866
Other financial liabilities
11,774
11,554
Other liabilities
48,916
47,173
Social and statutory obligations
503
968
Taxes and social security obligations
400
365
Private pension liabilities
47,806
45,734
Provisions and contingent liabilities
79
44
Other
127
62
Deferred tax liabilities
76
111
Total Liabilities
177,395
174,992
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent company
17,039
17,036
Issued capital
0
0
Capital reserve
19,195
19,156
Other comprehensive income
(48)
(134)
Treasury
(2,903)
(1,987)
Retained earnings
795
-
Non-controlling interest
7
6
Total equity
17,046
17,042
Total liabilities and equity
194,441
192,035
Float, Adjusted Gross Financial Assets and Net Asset Value
(in R$ mn)
We present Adjusted Gross Financial Assets because we believe this metric captures the liquidity that is, in fact, available to us, net of the portion of liquidity that is related to our Float Balance (and therefore attributable to clients). We calculate Adjusted Gross Financial Assets as the sum of (1) Cash and Financial Assets (comprised of Cash plus Securities - Fair value through profit or loss, plus Securities - Fair value through other comprehensive income, plus Securities - Evaluated at amortized cost, plus Derivative financial instruments, plus Securities (purchased under agreements to resell), plus Loans and Foreign exchange portfolio (assets) less (2) Financial Liabilities (comprised of the sum of Securities loaned, Derivative financial instruments, Securities sold under repurchase agreements and Private pension liabilities), Deposits, Structured Operation Certificates (COE), Financial Bills, Foreign exchange portfolio (liabilities), Credit cards operations and (3) less Float Balance.
It is a measure that we track internally daily, and it more intuitively reflects the effect of the operational profits we generate and the variations between working capital assets and liabilities (cash flows from operating activities), investments in fixed and intangible assets and investments in the IFA Network (cash flows from investing activities) and inflows and outflows related to equity and debt securities in our capital structure (cash flows from financing activities). Our management treats all securities and financial instrument assets, net of financial instrument liabilities, as balances that compose our total liquidity, with subline items (such as, for example, "securities at fair value through profit and loss" and "securities at fair value through other comprehensive income") expected to fluctuate substantially from quarter to quarter as our treasury manages and allocates our total liquidity to the most suitable financial instruments.
In order to explain how we measure our cash position or generation internally, we are introducing the Net Asset Value concept. Since we are a financial institution, we hold several types of financial instruments with different characteristics, hence the definition of net cash that makes more sense from a business perspective is the Net Asset Value. It is basically the adjusted gross financial assets net of debt instruments.
Adjusted Gross Financial Assets
1Q23
4Q22
Assets
180,747
177,761
(+) Cash
3,089
3,553
(+) Securities - Fair value through profit or loss
84,511
87,513
(+) Securities - Fair value through other comprehensive income
29,145
34,479
(+) Securities - Evaluated at amortized cost
10,905
9,272
(+) Derivative financial instruments
15,015
9,217
(+) Securities purchased under agreements to resell
11,830
7,604
(+) Loans and credit card operations
23,107
22,211
(+) Foreign exchange portfolio
1,732
2,145
(+) Energy
874
647
(+) Central Bank Deposits
538
1,119
Liabilities
(149,313)
(146,194)
(-) Securities
(11,472)
(13,529)
(-) Derivative financial instruments
(15,073)
(8,605)
(-) Securities sold under repurchase agreements
(25,921)
(31,790)
(-) Retirement Plans Liabilities
(47,806)
(45,734)
(-) Deposits
(21,025)
(20,262)
(-) Structured Operations
(13,204)
(12,110)
(-) Financial Bills
(6,347)
(5,676)
(-) Foreign exchange portfolio
(2,036)
(2,405)
(-) Credit card operations
(5,245)
(4,987)
(-) Commitments subject to possible redemption
(1,008)
(1,049)
(-) Other Funding
(175)
(47)
(-) Float
(12,662)
(12,792)
(=) Adjusted Gross Financial Assets
18,772
18,775
Net Asset Value
1Q23
4Q22
(=) Adjusted Gross Financial Assets
18,772
18,775
Gross Debt
(9,950)
(9,389)
(-) Borrowings
(1,825)
(1,866)
(-) Debentures
(2,235)
(2,029)
(-) Structured financing
(2,393)
(1,934)
(-) Bonds
(3,497)
(3,561)
(=) Net Asset Value
8,822
9,385
Float (=net uninvested clients' deposits)
1Q23
4Q22
Assets
(2,607)
(3,271)
(-) Securities trading and intermediation
(2,607)
(3,271)
Liabilities
15,269
16,063
(+) Securities trading and intermediation
15,269
16,063
(=) Float
12,662
12,792
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (in R$ mn)
Adjusted Net Income
1Q23
1Q22
YoY
4Q22
QoQ
Net Income
796
854
-7%
783
2%
(+) Share Based Compensation
68
212
-68%
181
-62%
(+/-) Taxes
(46)
(79)
-43%
(71)
-36%
Adj. Net Income
819
987
-17%
893
-8%
