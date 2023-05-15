SÃO PAULO, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) ("XP" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Summary

Operating Metrics (unaudited) 1Q23 1Q22 YoY 4Q22 QoQ Total Client Assets (in R$ bn) 954 873 9% 946 1% Total Net Inflow (in R$ bn) 16 46 -65% 31 -48% Annualized Retail Take Rate 1.21% 1.23% -2 bps 1.22% -1 bps Active clients (in '000s) 3,966 3,504 13% 3,877 2% Headcount (EoP) 6,146 6,323 -3% 6,928 -11% IFAs (in '000s) 13.0 10.7 21% 12.3 6% Retail DATs (in mn) 2.4 2.3 2% 2.7 -12% Retirement Plans Client Assets (in R$ bn) 62 50 23% 61 2% Card's TPV (in R$ bn) 8.6 4.5 90% 8.2 4% Credit Portfolio (in R$ bn) 17.5 11.5 52% 17.1 2% Financial Metrics (in R$ mn) 1Q23 1Q22 YoY 4Q22 QoQ Gross revenue 3,326 3,270 2% 3,337 0% Retail 2,569 2,307 11% 2,549 1% Institutional 332 548 -39% 357 -7% Corporate and Issuer Services 266 249 7% 275 -3% Other 158 166 -5% 156 2% Net Revenue 3,134 3,121 0% 3,177 -1% Gross Profit 2,050 2,231 -8% 2,067 -1% Gross Margin 65.4% 71.5% -606 bps 65.1% 33 bps EBT 816 856 -5% 738 11% EBT Margin 26.0% 27.4% -140 bps 23.2% 281 bps Net Income 796 854 -7% 783 2% Net Margin 25.4% 27.4% -197 bps 24.6% 76 bps Basic EPS (in R$) 1.48 1.53 -3% 1.43 4% Diluted EPS (in R$) 1.48 1.48 0% 1.39 7% ROAE1 18.7% 22.8% -413 bps 18.1% 54 bps ROAA2 2.4% 3.3% -97 bps 2.4% 2 bps

_____________________________________________ 1 - Annualized Return on Average Equity. 2 - Annualized Return on Average Adjusted Assets. Adjusted Assets excludes Retirement Plans Liabilities and Float Balance.

Discussion of Results

Detailed impact of one-time non-recurring loss

(in R$ mn) 1Q23 One-time

loss 1Q234 1Q22 YoY4 Total Gross Revenue 3,326 (164) 3,489 3,270 7% Retail 2,569 (95) 2,664 2,307 15% Institutional 332 - 332 548 -39% Issuer Services & Corporate 266 - 266 249 7% Other 158 (69) 227 166 37% Net Revenue 3,134 (160) 3,294 3,121 6% EBT 816 (160) 977 856 14% EBT Margin 26.0% n.a. 29.6% 27.4% 221 bps Tax Expense (Accounting) (20) 30 (50) (2) n.a. Tax expense (Tax Withholding in Funds)3 (147) (17) (131) (161) -19% Effective tax rate (Normalized) (17.4%) n.a. (16.3%) (16.0%) -27 bps Net Income 796 (131) 927 854 8% Net Margin 25.4% n.a. 28.1% 27.4% 76 bps

Total Gross Revenue

Gross revenue was R$3.3 billion in 1Q23, flat QoQ and up 2% YoY. Excluding a one-time non-recurring loss of R$164 million related to the bonds of a large corporate issuer that filed for bankruptcy, gross revenue was R$3.5 billion, up 5% QoQ and 7% YoY.

Retail Revenue

(in R$ mn) 1Q23 One-time

loss 1Q234 1Q22 YoY4 Retail Revenue 2,569 (95) 2,664 2,307 15% Equities 1,069 - 1,069 1,098 -3% Fixed Income 332 (95) 427 425 0% Funds Platform 313 - 313 268 17% Retirement Plans 87 - 87 74 17% Cards 204 - 204 97 112% Credit 41 - 41 35 19% Insurance 32 - 32 23 42% Other Retail 490 - 490 287 70% Annualized Retail Take Rate 1.21% 4 bps 1.26% 1.23% 2 bps

_____________________________________________ 3 - Tax adjustments are related to tax withholding expenses that are recognized net in gross revenue. 4 - Excludes one-time non-recurring loss related to the bonds of a large corporate issuer that filed for bankruptcy.

1Q23 Retail revenue was R$2.6 billion, growing 1% vs 4Q22 and 11% vs 1Q22. Excluding the one-time loss of R$95 million from the bonds of a large corporate issuer, Retail revenue was R$2.7 billion, growing 5% and 15% QoQ and YoY, respectively.

Stronger client activity and performance of the advisory network relative to 4Q22 were the main factors driving sequential improvement, despite the still very challenging macro scenario.

Among revenue lines, Fixed Income, as expected, saw the largest spike in demand from clients while Structured Products within Equity recovered from an unusually weak 4Q22. Revenue from stocks and futures intermediation, on the other hand, followed lower market volumes and were the main negative drivers.

Retail-related revenues in 1Q23 represented 78% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Take Rate

Annualized Retail Take Rate was 1.21% in 1Q23 as reported and 1.26% accounting for the one-time non-recurring loss.

Institutional Revenue

Institutional revenue was R$332 million, down 7% QoQ and 39% YoY, mostly impacted by weaker trading activity on our main product lines in the quarter. The decrease is more noticeable versus 1Q22, when market volatility boosted overall volumes in trading desks, leading to a peak in demand for hedging.

Institutional revenue in 1Q23 accounted for 7% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Corporate & Issuer Services Revenue

Revenue totaled R$266 million in 1Q23, down 3% QoQ and up 7% YoY. Sequential contraction in revenue happened mainly due to weaker capital market activity in the quarter, which followed the bankruptcy of a relevant Brazilian retailer and the consequent worsening of overall corporate credit dynamics.

Corporate and Issuer Services related revenues in 1Q23 represented 7% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Other Revenue

Excluding the one-time non-recurring loss of R$69 million on the quarter, Other revenue was R$227 million in 1Q23, up 46% QoQ and 37% YoY.

Other revenue in 1Q23 accounted for 8% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Costs of Goods Sold and Gross Margin

Gross Margin was 65.4% in 1Q23 versus 65.1% in 4Q22 and 71.5% in 1Q22. Accounting for the non-recurring loss of R$164 million related to a single issuer, 1Q23 gross margin was 67.1%. QoQ improvement was mainly due to a more favorable product and channel mix and the absence of the one-time impacts on cards and prepaid expenses of 4Q22.

SG&A Expenses

(in R$ mn) 1Q23 1Q22 YoY 4Q22 QoQ Total SG&A5 (1,045) (1,255) -17% (1,377) -24% People (760) (899) -16% (892) -15% Salary and Taxes (378) (346) 9% (337) 12% Bonuses (329) (354) -7% (379) -13% Share Based Compensation (53) (200) -73% (176) -70% Non-people5 (285) (355) -20% (485) -41% LTM Compensation Ratio6 28.5% 28.9% -43 bps 29.5% -107 bps LTM Efficiency Ratio7 40.4% 40.1% 24 bps 42.0% -161 bps Headcount (EoP) 6,146 6,323 -3% 6,928 -11%

SG&A5 expenses totaled R$1.0 billion in 1Q23, down 24% QoQ and 17% YoY, and reflecting primarily the impact of company-wide efficiency initiatives implemented in the quarter. Because of the reduction in headcount and related Share Based Compensation forfeits, share based compensation expenses decreased relative to 4Q22 and the run rate of 2022FY.

Last twelve months compensation ratio6 in 1Q23 was 28.5%, an improvement from 28.9% and 29.5% in 1Q22 and 4Q22, respectively. Also, our last twelve months efficiency ratio7 reached 40.4% in 1Q23, compared to 40.1% and 42.0% in the same periods.

EBT

EBT was R$816 million in 1Q23, and excluding the R$160 million one-time non-recurring loss recognized in the quarter (after sales tax), EBT was R$977 million, up 32% QoQ and 14% YoY. EBT Margin, excluding the one-time nonrecurring loss, was 29.6% in the quarter, up 641 bps QoQ and 221 bps YoY, in line with our medium-term annual guidance of 26% to 32% between 2023 and 2025.

Net Income and EPS

In 1Q23, Net Income was R$796 million, up 22% QoQ and down 8% YoY. Basic and diluted EPS were R$1.48.

Excluding the R$131 million one-time non-recurring loss recognized in the quarter (after taxes), Net income was R$927 million, up 18% QoQ and 8% YoY.

_____________________________________________ 5 - Total SG&A and non-people SG&A exclude revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3. 6 - Compensation ratio is calculated as People SG&A (Salary and Taxes, Bonuses and Share Based Compensation) divided by Net Revenue. 7 - Efficiency ratio is calculated as SG&A ex-revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3, and others divided by Net Revenue.

Other Information

For purposes of this release:

"Active Clients" means the total number of retail clients served through our XP Investimentos, Rico, Clear, XP Investments and XP Private (Europe) brands, with Client Assets above R$100.00 or that have transacted at least once in the last thirty days. For purposes of calculating this metric, if a client holds an account in more than one of the aforementioned entities, such client will be counted as one "active client" for each such account. For example, if a client holds an account in each of XP Investimentos and Rico, such client will count as two "active clients" for purposes of this metric.

"Client Assets" means the market value of all client assets invested through XP's platform and that is related to reported Retail Revenue, including equities, fixed income securities, mutual funds (including those managed by XP Gestão de Recursos Ltda., XP Advisory Gestão de Recursos Ltda. and XP Vista Asset Management Ltda., as well as by third-party asset managers), pension funds (including those from XP Vida e Previdência S.A., as well as by third-party insurance companies), exchange traded funds, COEs (Structured Notes), REITs, and uninvested cash balances (Float Balances), among others. Although Client Assets includes custody from Corporate Clients that generate Retail Revenue, it does not include custody from institutional clients (asset managers, pension funds and insurance companies).

Rounding

We have made rounding adjustments to some of the figures included in this release. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Unaudited Managerial Income Statement (in R$ mn)

Managerial Income Statement 1Q23 1Q22 YoY 4Q22 QoQ Total Gross Revenue 3,326 3,270 2% 3,337 0% Retail 2,569 2,307 11% 2,549 1% Equities 1,069 1,098 -3% 995 7% Fixed Income 332 425 -22% 393 -15% Funds Platform 313 268 17% 311 1% Retirement Plans 87 74 17% 93 -7% Cards 204 97 112% 234 -13% Credit 41 35 19% 47 -13% Insurance 32 23 42% 31 2% Other 490 287 70% 443 10% Institutional 332 548 -39% 357 -7% Issuer Services & Corporate 266 249 7% 275 -3% Other 158 166 -5% 156 2% Net Revenue 3,134 3,121 0% 3,177 -1% COGS (1,084) (891) 22% (1,110) -2% Gross Profit 2,050 2,231 -8% 2,067 -1% Gross Margin 65.4% 71.5% -606 bps 65.1% 33 bps SG&A (1,042) (1,251) -17% (1,135) -8% People (760) (899) -16% (892) -15% Non-People (282) (351) -20% (243) 16% D&A (48) (61) -21% (46) 5% EBIT 960 919 4% 886 8% Interest expense on debt (163) (48) 238% (150) 9% Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates 19 (14) -234% 1 -258% EBT 816 856 -5% 738 11% EBT Margin 26.0% 27.4% -140 bps 23.2% 281 bps Tax Expense (Accounting) (20) (2) 822% 44 -145% Tax expense (Tax Withholding in Funds)8 (147) (161) -8% (192) -23% Effective tax rate (Normalized) (17.4%) (16.0%) -136 bps (15.8%) -157 bps Net Income 796 854 -7% 783 2% Net Margin 25.4% 27.4% -197 bps 24.6% 76 bps Adjustments 23 133 -83% 110 -79% Adjusted Net Income9 819 987 -17% 893 -8% Adjusted Net Margin 26.1% 31.6% -549 bps 28.1% -199 bps

_____________________________________________ 8 - Tax adjustments are related to tax withholding expenses that are recognized net in gross revenue. 9 - See appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income.

Accounting Income Statement (in R$ mn)

Accounting Income Statement 1Q23 1Q22 YoY 4Q22 QoQ Net revenue from services rendered 1,346 1,265 6% 1,565 -14% Brokerage commission 494 560 -12% 544 -9% Securities placement 249 291 -15% 361 -31% Management fees 382 329 16% 412 -7% Insurance brokerage fee 41 36 14% 47 -13% Educational services 13 8 69% 6 108% Commission Fees 189 93 103% 237 -20% Other services 101 89 14% 102 -1% Sales Tax and contributions on Services (123) (141) -13% (145) -15% Net income from financial instruments at amortized cost and at fair value through other comprehensive income 502 (145) n.a. 14 n.a. Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 1,286 2,001 -36% 1,598 -20% Total revenue and income 3,134 3,121 0% 3,177 -1% Operating costs (1,017) (864) 18% (1,071) -5% Selling expenses (15) (19) -22% (48) -69% Administrative expenses (1,094) (1,293) -15% (1,368) -20% Other operating revenues (expenses), net 19 0 n.a. 235 -92% Expected credit losses (68) (26) 156% (38) 77% Interest expense on debt (163) (48) 238% (150) 9% Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates 19 (14) n.a. 1 n.a. Income before income tax 816 856 -5% 738 11% Income tax expense (20) (2) n.a. 44 n.a. Net income for the period 796 854 -7% 783 2%

Balance Sheet (in R$ mn)

Assets 1Q23 4Q22 Cash 3,089 3,553 Financial assets 180,185 177,682 Fair value through profit or loss 99,527 96,730 Securities 84,511 87,513 Derivative financial instruments 15,015 9,217 Fair value through other comprehensive income 29,145 34,479 Securities 29,145 34,479 Evaluated at amortized cost 51,514 46,473 Securities 10,905 9,272 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 11,830 7,604 Securities trading and intermediation 2,607 3,271 Accounts receivable 595 598 Loan Operations 23,107 22,211 Other financial assets 2,470 3,517 Other assets 6,194 5,761 Recoverable taxes 283 163 Rights-of-use assets 233 258 Prepaid expenses 4,250 4,240 Other 1,427 1,099 Deferred tax assets 1,582 1,612 Investments in associates and joint ventures 2,256 2,272 Property and equipment 304 311 Goodwill & Intangible assets 830 844 Total Assets 194,441 192,035 Liabilities 1Q23 4Q22 Financial liabilities 128,402 127,709 Fair value through profit or loss 26,545 22,135 Securities 11,472 13,529 Derivative financial instruments 15,073 8,605 Evaluated at amortized cost 101,857 105,574 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 25,921 31,790 Securities trading and intermediation 15,269 16,063 Financing instruments payable 46,482 43,684 Accounts payables 586 617 Borrowings 1,825 1,866 Other financial liabilities 11,774 11,554 Other liabilities 48,916 47,173 Social and statutory obligations 503 968 Taxes and social security obligations 400 365 Private pension liabilities 47,806 45,734 Provisions and contingent liabilities 79 44 Other 127 62 Deferred tax liabilities 76 111 Total Liabilities 177,395 174,992 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent company 17,039 17,036 Issued capital 0 0 Capital reserve 19,195 19,156 Other comprehensive income (48) (134) Treasury (2,903) (1,987) Retained earnings 795 - Non-controlling interest 7 6 Total equity 17,046 17,042 Total liabilities and equity 194,441 192,035

Float, Adjusted Gross Financial Assets and Net Asset Value

(in R$ mn)

We present Adjusted Gross Financial Assets because we believe this metric captures the liquidity that is, in fact, available to us, net of the portion of liquidity that is related to our Float Balance (and therefore attributable to clients). We calculate Adjusted Gross Financial Assets as the sum of (1) Cash and Financial Assets (comprised of Cash plus Securities - Fair value through profit or loss, plus Securities - Fair value through other comprehensive income, plus Securities - Evaluated at amortized cost, plus Derivative financial instruments, plus Securities (purchased under agreements to resell), plus Loans and Foreign exchange portfolio (assets) less (2) Financial Liabilities (comprised of the sum of Securities loaned, Derivative financial instruments, Securities sold under repurchase agreements and Private pension liabilities), Deposits, Structured Operation Certificates (COE), Financial Bills, Foreign exchange portfolio (liabilities), Credit cards operations and (3) less Float Balance.

It is a measure that we track internally daily, and it more intuitively reflects the effect of the operational profits we generate and the variations between working capital assets and liabilities (cash flows from operating activities), investments in fixed and intangible assets and investments in the IFA Network (cash flows from investing activities) and inflows and outflows related to equity and debt securities in our capital structure (cash flows from financing activities). Our management treats all securities and financial instrument assets, net of financial instrument liabilities, as balances that compose our total liquidity, with subline items (such as, for example, "securities at fair value through profit and loss" and "securities at fair value through other comprehensive income") expected to fluctuate substantially from quarter to quarter as our treasury manages and allocates our total liquidity to the most suitable financial instruments.

In order to explain how we measure our cash position or generation internally, we are introducing the Net Asset Value concept. Since we are a financial institution, we hold several types of financial instruments with different characteristics, hence the definition of net cash that makes more sense from a business perspective is the Net Asset Value. It is basically the adjusted gross financial assets net of debt instruments.

Adjusted Gross Financial Assets 1Q23 4Q22 Assets 180,747 177,761 (+) Cash 3,089 3,553 (+) Securities - Fair value through profit or loss 84,511 87,513 (+) Securities - Fair value through other comprehensive income 29,145 34,479 (+) Securities - Evaluated at amortized cost 10,905 9,272 (+) Derivative financial instruments 15,015 9,217 (+) Securities purchased under agreements to resell 11,830 7,604 (+) Loans and credit card operations 23,107 22,211 (+) Foreign exchange portfolio 1,732 2,145 (+) Energy 874 647 (+) Central Bank Deposits 538 1,119 Liabilities (149,313) (146,194) (-) Securities (11,472) (13,529) (-) Derivative financial instruments (15,073) (8,605) (-) Securities sold under repurchase agreements (25,921) (31,790) (-) Retirement Plans Liabilities (47,806) (45,734) (-) Deposits (21,025) (20,262) (-) Structured Operations (13,204) (12,110) (-) Financial Bills (6,347) (5,676) (-) Foreign exchange portfolio (2,036) (2,405) (-) Credit card operations (5,245) (4,987) (-) Commitments subject to possible redemption (1,008) (1,049) (-) Other Funding (175) (47) (-) Float (12,662) (12,792) (=) Adjusted Gross Financial Assets 18,772 18,775

Net Asset Value 1Q23 4Q22 (=) Adjusted Gross Financial Assets 18,772 18,775 Gross Debt (9,950) (9,389) (-) Borrowings (1,825) (1,866) (-) Debentures (2,235) (2,029) (-) Structured financing (2,393) (1,934) (-) Bonds (3,497) (3,561) (=) Net Asset Value 8,822 9,385

Float (=net uninvested clients' deposits) 1Q23 4Q22 Assets (2,607) (3,271) (-) Securities trading and intermediation (2,607) (3,271) Liabilities 15,269 16,063 (+) Securities trading and intermediation 15,269 16,063 (=) Float 12,662 12,792

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (in R$ mn)

Adjusted Net Income 1Q23 1Q22 YoY 4Q22 QoQ Net Income 796 854 -7% 783 2% (+) Share Based Compensation 68 212 -68% 181 -62% (+/-) Taxes (46) (79) -43% (71) -36% Adj. Net Income 819 987 -17% 893 -8%

