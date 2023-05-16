DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYC LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.2315

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 423190

CODE: UHYC LN

ISIN: LU1435356065

