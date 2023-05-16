DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.8243

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6300822

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

