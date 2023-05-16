DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)
DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.3151
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52591668
CODE: LSPX LN
ISIN: LU0496786657
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN
