DJ Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 54.1245

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7743184

CODE: UCRP LN

ISIN: LU1806495575

