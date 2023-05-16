DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.1477

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36400911

CODE: ESRG LN

ISIN: LU1861137484

