DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 136.8649

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8132600

CODE: CRPX LN

ISIN: LU1829219127

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 243962 EQS News ID: 1633981 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)