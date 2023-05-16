DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6617.0472

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15308096

CODE: JARI LN

ISIN: LU2233156749

