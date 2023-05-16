DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (INFB LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 104.097
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46791
CODE: INFB LN
ISIN: LU2418815390
