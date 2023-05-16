DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 45.4426

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 111779

CODE: AMEG LN

ISIN: LU2469335371

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2469335371 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG LN Sequence No.: 244064 EQS News ID: 1634189 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634189&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2023 03:36 ET (07:36 GMT)