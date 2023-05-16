DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.8403
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1324038
CODE: AGHG LN
ISIN: LU2355200523
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LN Sequence No.: 244055 EQS News ID: 1634171 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634171&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 16, 2023 03:36 ET (07:36 GMT)