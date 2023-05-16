DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 16-May-2023

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. UBS AG 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 10 May 2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 3.84 % 0.89 % 4.73 % 507431033 Previous 4.13 % 0.95 % 5.08 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 0 19486119 0 % 3.84 % Total 19486119 3.84 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall lent At any time 1029893 0.2 % shares Right of use over shares At any time 1893587 0.37 % Long Call Options 15/12/2023 64000 0.01 % Total 2987480 0.59 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % Exchangable bonds 16/04/2028 27/05/2021 -30/03/ Physical 491176 0.1 % (DE000A3E5KG2) 2028 Swaps on Baskets 11/08/2023-04/02/ Cash 35924 0.01 % 2026 Rights of use over At any time Physical 11848 0 % Exchangeable Bonds Short Put Option 15/12/2023-18/12/ Physical 991595 0.2 % 2026 Total 1530543 0.3 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % (Singapore) Ltd - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management % % % Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management (UK) % % % Limited - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management % % % Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management Life % % % Ltd - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Switzerland AG UBS Fund Management % % % (Switzerland) AG - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management % % % (Luxembourg) S.A. - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

