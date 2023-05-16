Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
16.05.2023 | 10:22
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 16-May-2023 / 09:50 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
        Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: UBS Group AG 
 City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 UBS AG 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 10 May 2023 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                3.84 %           0.89 %    4.73 %              507431033 
 
 Previous             4.13 %           0.95 %    5.08 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG505        0    19486119      0 %     3.84 % 
 
 Total          19486119            3.84 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument    Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion       Voting rights Voting rights in 
              date           period                 absolute        % 
 
 Right to recall lent                At any time               1029893      0.2 % 
 shares 
 
 Right of use over shares              At any time               1893587      0.37 % 
 
 Long Call Options     15/12/2023                              64000      0.01 % 
 
                           Total                  2987480      0.59 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument     Expiration or    Exercise or     Cash or physical   Voting rights Voting rights 
              maturity date    conversion period  settlement         absolute     in % 
 
 Exchangable bonds     16/04/2028     27/05/2021 -30/03/  Physical           491176     0.1 % 
 (DE000A3E5KG2)                 2028 
 
 Swaps on Baskets      11/08/2023-04/02/            Cash             35924    0.01 % 
              2026 
 
 Rights of use over               At any time     Physical           11848      0 % 
 Exchangeable Bonds 
 
 Short Put Option      15/12/2023-18/12/            Physical           991595     0.2 % 
              2026 
 
                                   Total            1530543     0.3 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
 Name            % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments  Total of both (if at 
                   least 3% or more)        (if at least 5% or more)    least 5% or more) 
 
 UBS Group AG                    %                    %            % 
 
 UBS AG                     3.66 %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Switzerland AG                 %                    %            % 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Group AG                    %                    %            % 
 
 UBS AG                     3.66 %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG               %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                %                    %            % 
 (Singapore) Ltd 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Group AG                    %                    %            % 
 
 UBS AG                     3.66 %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG               %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                %                    %            % 
 Holding (No. 2) Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management                %                    %            % 
 Holding Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management (UK)              %                    %            % 
 Limited 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Group AG                    %                    %            % 
 
 UBS AG                     3.66 %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG               %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                %                    %            % 
 Holding (No. 2) Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management                %                    %            % 
 Holding Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management Life              %                    %            % 
 Ltd 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Group AG                    %                    %            % 
 
 UBS AG                     3.66 %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG               %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                %                    %            % 
 Switzerland AG 
 
 UBS Fund Management                 %                    %            % 
 (Switzerland) AG 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Group AG                    %                    %            % 
 
 UBS AG                     3.66 %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG               %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Fund Management                 %                    %            % 
 (Luxembourg) S.A. 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Group AG                    %                    %            % 
 
 UBS AG                     3.66 %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Americas Holding LLC              %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Americas Inc.                  %                    %            % 
 
 UBS Securities LLC                 %                    %            % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
 Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
              %             %       % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 15 May 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  244069 
EQS News ID:  1634213 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634213&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2023 03:50 ET (07:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
