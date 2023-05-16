Anzeige
Invitation to Ericsson quarterly sustainability and responsible business update

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) invites investors and financial analysts to a briefing session focused on sustainability and responsible business at Ericsson. The session will include presentations by Heather Johnsson, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, and Jan Sprafke, acting Chief Compliance Officer. The session will also include a Q&A where participants can ask questions.

Date:May 30, 2023
Time: 3-4 pm CEST
Webcast: please use this link to join the webcast. If you want to ask a question, please access dial-in information here.
Agenda

  • Welcome and Introduction - Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations
  • Environmental and Social topics - Heather Johnson, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility
  • Governance - update on Ericsson's Compliance Program - Jan Sprafke, acting Chief Compliance Officer
  • Q&A

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3767793/2054282.pdf

Invitation to Ericsson quarterly sustainability and responsible business update

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-ericsson-quarterly-sustainability-and-responsible-business-update-301825619.html

