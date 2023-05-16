DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 10:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.8409
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14047363
CODE: MIBX LN
ISIN: FR0010010827
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 244071 EQS News ID: 1634239 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634239&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 16, 2023 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)