HOTELEX Shanghai 2023: Reactivate the Biz on Foodservice & Horeca

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit in 2023, the catering industry, hotel and cultural tourism industry is fully recovering to the right track with vigorous momentum, showing a strong vitality and confidence. With the growing of consumption and economy, HOTELEX Shanghai is poised for a new round of opportunities and challenges.

Presented by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., the Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Expo (Hereinafter HOTELEX Shanghai 2023) will be on the stage from May 29th to June 1st at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

With the theme of "Boundless Food and Drink, Sowing Future", HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 will present a professional and high-quality upstream and downstream event for exhibitors and visitors. More than 3,000 exhibitors will be showcasing their newly developed and the most popular products on the 400,000m² exhibition area. And the HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 is expecting to welcome 250,000+ professional audience on the spot.

The exhibits of HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 will continue in 12 categories:

Kitchen equipment and supplies | tableware | food ingredients | food comprehensive | drink comprehensive | coffee and tea | ice cream equipment and materials I baking equipment and materials | wine comprehensive | food packaging | catering design and supporting facilities | franchise and catering investment

The exhibits will more comprehensively cover all links of the entire supply chain of the hotel and catering industry. An ideal and profitable sourcing hub will be generated for professional buyers to indulge in the industry-focused and efficient HOTELEX Shanghai.

A series of international and domestic competitions during the HOTELEX Shanghai are also important occasions for the industry and key players to attract new customers and improve brand awareness. More than 40 forums and international events will be held during the exhibition. The coffee series competitions, the fashion drinks competition and other international competitions on pizza or gelato making are all gathering the industry's top talents, the audiences are going to have a close watch to these competitions. The "Coffee Culture and Food Festival" will become a grand event like always for coffee lovers and foodies.

More activities and products will wait for you to be onsite and exploring. HOTELEX strives to create a more open and efficient communication space for global catering enterprises and trade buyers.

