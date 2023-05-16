DJ Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIC LN) Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 15-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.6345
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69565709
CODE: PRIC LN
ISIN: LU1931975079
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 244089 EQS News ID: 1634289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634289&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 16, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)