Metro Sports & Entertainment Group: Metro Esports and Hot 97 Announce Partnership to Create Immersive Multicultural Gaming and Digital Entertainment Experiences

Hot 97, the world's biggest and most well-known cultural brand and radio station, has joined forces with Metro to create exciting new content at the intersection of music, gaming, culture and the metaverse.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / The Metro Sports & Entertainment Group, dba Metro Esports, a leading multicultural content, media, and production agency featuring esports as a primary vertical, and Hot 97, New York City's premiere hip-hop radio and media brand, is excited to announce a new partnership that will integrate hip-hop into the world of gaming.

"As the culture evolves and our audience seeks out new experiences, it is our job to meet them where they are", said Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, CEO of MediaCo, parent company of Hot 97. "The gaming environment offers an immersive, wraparound experience for people who love gaming and hip-hop".

With the delivery of customized, engaging content on a multi-platform basis, Metro Esports and Hot 97 will further connect the world of esports and hip-hop through this unique partnership. Hot 97 will co-produce and promote Metro Esports' events and tournaments, both virtually and live in person. Additionally, Hot 97 will shine a light on the exploding esports community, with its unique position and credibility in hip-hop, through exclusive interviews with esports players, influencers and creators.

"Esports is the fastest growing sport in the world, and we are thrilled to partner with Hot 97 as we further maximize and penetrate the culturally relevant intersectionality between hip-hop and gaming," said Shaon Berry, CEO of The Metro Sports & Entertainment Group.

"Hot 97 has always been at the forefront of advancing and promoting the hip-hop culture, and this is a natural next step for the brand, given the ever-expanding overlap between esports and the hip-hop community," said Brad Tobin, President, COO and General Counsel at MediaCo. "We look forward to collaborating with Metro Esports to bring the vision to life."

Additional partnership for the platform include Dell, EA Sports, The NBA2K League, Warner Bros. Games, RIOT and Verizon.

About The Metro Sports and Entertainment Group: Metro Sports and Entertainment Group's leading division, Metro Esports, features several Gaming & Technology labs throughout the northeast with plans to open a new Gaming Lab on-campus at Lincoln University, as well as a new Digital Sports & Tech. Entertainment arena in the heart of Washington, D.C. this summer. Metro was founded in 2017 with the mission to attract, educate, and entertain a broad and diverse audience of gaming and technology enthusiasts. For more information, visit www.metroesports.gg.

ABOUT HOT 97: (WQHT 97.1FM) HOT 97 is the world's first all hip-hop station and has held the dominant position in New York for over 20 years. HOT 97 is best known for its celebrity on-air talent, such as Ebro in the Morning with Laura Stylez & Rosenberg, Nessa and Funk Flex, as well as being a premier source for Hip-Hop music and culture. The redesigned HOT 97 website and the new HOT 97 app are go-to destinations for original web series, celebrity content, concerts, and music videos. For more information, please visit www.HOT97.com, and follow us on facebook.com/HOT97official, twitter.com/HOT97, instagram.com/HOT97 and youtube.com/HOT97.

ABOUT MEDIACO: MediaCo Holding Inc. is a publicly listed media company that serves communities throughout the country. MediaCo owns and operates two of the top urban radio stations in New York City, HOT 97 (WQHT-FM) and WBLS-FM. The company primarily generates revenue from advertising sales, sponsorships, licensing and events.

