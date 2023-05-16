Trevanna Tracks Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

Trevanna Tracks furthers its commitment to Security as it provides a one-of-a-kind SaaS platform to the entertainment industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Trevanna Tracks, a music clearance and licensing management platform for content producers, announces the successful completion of its Type 1 SOC 2 audit which certifies a firm commitment to cybersecurity best practices as part of its growth strategy.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"When I joined Trevanna Tracks, the dedication to security and the company-wide efforts to maintain the highest standards made it clear that validating our practices and polices was a logical next step," said Selina Meere, Trevanna Tracks Managing Director. "Our clients are leading international streamers, studios, networks and video game developers whose data belongs in an environment that can be trusted. The SOC2 audit provides evidence to what we have been doing all along and we are proud to share the news with the industry we serve."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

"A SOC 2 audit is a statement about an organization's commitment to protecting their information." said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN. "As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls and security posture. Trevanna Tracks' SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats."

ABOUT TREVANNA TRACKS

Trevanna Tracks is a subscription-based software designed by entertainment industry professionals to streamline the process of clearing and licensing music for film, television, video games and marketing assets. Woman-owned, and women-run, Trevanna Tracks is an intuitive, centralized, and secure platform so multiple departments can stay efficient and accurate at every step.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may refer to the entities of both A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE collectively as A-LIGN. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

