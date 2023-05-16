Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023

WKN: 874318 | ISIN: US1320111073 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
PR Newswire
16.05.2023 | 12:06
72 Leser
Cambrex Completes Expansion of Snapdragon Chemistry Facility in Waltham, Massachusetts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that Snapdragon Chemistry has completed the second phase of its 51,000 square foot expansion in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Logo

This expansion adds an additional 12,000 square feet to Snapdragon's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) development and manufacturing facility, including new process research and development suites with 24 hoods, a GMP stability suite, and a fifth GMP kilo-lab, designed for multi-step, end-to-end continuous processing. The new labs feature 100L and 60L glass-lined steel reactors, a 10L plug flow reactor, tangential flow filtration and nanofiltration skid, 5kW photoreactor and a GMP-qualified LabOS SCADA. The new suites will be operational in June 2023.

"The capabilities and capacity added in Waltham are designed to support the industry's most complex chemical development needs, consistent with Snapdragon's expertise and history," said Tom Loewald, CEO of Cambrex.

"We are pleased to see Cambrex's ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class API process development services, supporting the completion of this expansion following our recent acquisition," said Matt Bio, President of Snapdragon.

Snapdragon's new capabilities align with Cambrex's ongoing investments in continuous flow process development and small-scale manufacturing in High Point, North Carolina.

About Cambrex
Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,400 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, stability storage, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

About Snapdragon Chemistry

Snapdragon Chemistry specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch and continuous flow process development, utilizing state-of-the-art automation technology and proprietary equipment to solve complex process and analytical development challenges. With R&D and manufacturing headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Snapdragon's 70+ employees come with strong ties to the local scientific community, with 31 PhD scientists on staff. For more information, please contact info@snapdragonchemistry.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198585/Cambrex_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076582/Snapdragon_Logo.jpg

Snapdragon Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-completes-expansion-of-snapdragon-chemistry-facility-in-waltham-massachusetts-301825633.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
