BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

All information is at 30 April 2023 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested





Years Net asset value 0.5 -6.7 -4.4 -3.1 41.3 49.6 Share price 5.2 -2.7 0.0 -4.1 37.1 56.3 Russell 1000 Value Index -0.1 -4.5 -4.2 1.1 50.2 59.1

At month end

Net asset value - capital only: 199.59p Net asset value - cum income: 199.97p Share price: 193.50p Discount to cum income NAV: 3.2% Net yield1: 4.3% Total assets including current year revenue: £160.4m Net cash: 1.5% Ordinary shares in issue2: 80,229,044 Ongoing charges3: 1.0%

1 Based on three quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 11 May 2022, 4 August 2022 and 2 November 2022 for the year ended 31 October 2022 and one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2023 for the year ending 31 October 2023 and based on the share price as at close of business on 30 April 2023.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2022.

Sector Analysis Total Assets (%) Health Care 20.9 Financials 19.1 Information Technology 14.4 Consumer Discretionary 9.7 Energy 8.5 Consumer Staples 6.4 Industrials 6.0 Communication Services 4.3 Utilities 4.0 Materials 3.7 Real Estate 1.5 Net Current Assets 1.5 ----- 100.0 =====

Country Analysis Total Assets (%) United States 80.3 United Kingdom 7.7 Japan 3.9 France 2.5 Australia 1.7 Canada 1.3 Denmark 1.1 Net Current Assets 1.5 ----- 100.0 =====

Top 10 Holdings Country % Total Assets Laboratory Corporation of America United States 2.9 Baxter International United States 2.9 Willis Towers Watson United States 2.9 Shell United Kingdom 2.8 Microsoft United States 2.7 Cisco Systems United States 2.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions United States 2.6 Verizon Communications United States 2.6 Sanofi France 2.5 Citigroup United States 2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 30 April 2023, the Company's NAV increased by 0.5% and the share price by 5.2% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -0.1% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in health care, particularly in health care equipment and supplies. Stock selection in consumer staples was another positive contributor to relative performance, with investment decisions in food products boosting relative performance. Other contributors during the period at the sector level included stock selection in financials and materials.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector, with an overweight to automobiles proving to be costly. An overweight allocation to information technology, particularly in communications equipment, weighed on relative performance. Other detractors during the month included stock selection in energy and an underweight allocation to communication services.

Transactions

During the month, the Company did not initiate any purchases or sales of a position.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the health care, information technology and financials sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, communication services and real estate sectors.

16 May 2023

