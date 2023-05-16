Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.05.2023 | 12:06
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, May 16

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 30April 2023 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested


One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value0.5-6.7-4.4-3.141.349.6
Share price5.2-2.7 0.0-4.137.156.3
Russell 1000 Value Index-0.1-4.5-4.2 1.150.259.1

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:199.59p
Net asset value - cum income:199.97p
Share price:193.50p
Discount to cum income NAV:3.2%
Net yield1:4.3%
Total assets including current year revenue:£160.4m
Net cash:1.5%
Ordinary shares in issue2:80,229,044
Ongoing charges3:1.0%

1 Based on three quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 11 May 2022, 4 August 2022 and 2 November 2022 for the year ended 31 October 2022 and one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2023 for the year ending 31 October 2023 and based on the share price as at close of business on 30 April 2023.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2022.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Health Care20.9
Financials19.1
Information Technology14.4
Consumer Discretionary9.7
Energy8.5
Consumer Staples6.4
Industrials6.0
Communication Services4.3
Utilities4.0
Materials3.7
Real Estate1.5
Net Current Assets1.5
-----
100.0
=====

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States80.3
United Kingdom7.7
Japan3.9
France2.5
Australia1.7
Canada1.3
Denmark1.1
Net Current Assets1.5
-----
100.0
=====

Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets
Laboratory Corporation of AmericaUnited States2.9
Baxter InternationalUnited States2.9
Willis Towers WatsonUnited States2.9
ShellUnited Kingdom2.8
MicrosoftUnited States2.7
Cisco SystemsUnited States2.7
Cognizant Technology SolutionsUnited States2.6
Verizon CommunicationsUnited States2.6
SanofiFrance2.5
CitigroupUnited States2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 30 April 2023, the Company's NAV increased by 0.5% and the share price by 5.2% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -0.1% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in health care, particularly in health care equipment and supplies. Stock selection in consumer staples was another positive contributor to relative performance, with investment decisions in food products boosting relative performance. Other contributors during the period at the sector level included stock selection in financials and materials.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector, with an overweight to automobiles proving to be costly. An overweight allocation to information technology, particularly in communications equipment, weighed on relative performance. Other detractors during the month included stock selection in energy and an underweight allocation to communication services.

Transactions

During the month, the Company did not initiate any purchases or sales of a position.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the health care, information technology and financials sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, communication services and real estate sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

16 May 2023

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.