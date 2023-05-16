Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.05.2023 | 12:06
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters' Features: Reviving Chinese Legend for Middle East Readers

BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned as a chivalrous legend in Chinese classics, Sun Wukong, or Monkey King, embodies the ideals of justice and bravery. He is an icon among teenagers.

Based on the story of Journey to the West, one of China's four great classical novels, 34 artists have worked together to create the Monkey King book series. This series has been translated into over a dozen languages and published around the world over the past 40 years.

In 2023, the series was published in Arabic by Blossom Press, bringing the beloved character Sun Wukong from Asia to the Middle East.

"The Monkey King is not just a superhero for Chinese kids," said Wang Tao, President of Blossom Press. "His wit, bravery and tenacity embody the values shared by all humans."

Historically, Jordan was once an important trade post on the Silk Road. And today, aside from just doing business, Chinese companies have forged new friendships with Jordanian locals through cultural exchange.

"We want to work with people from all walks of life to bring this wonderful Chinese story to our Jordanian friends. We also look forward to bringing more of Jordan's stories to China in the future,"remarked Zhong Guodong, Vice President of SDIC.

SDIC is working on industrial investment in the Middle East and other regions around the globe, as well as promoting cultural exchange with the local residents.

The documentary Monkey King: Journey to the Middle East, co-produced by SDIC and China Matters, features the story of translating and publishing the Arabic version of Monkey King, as well as producing an animated video of the character.

Jordanian Ambassador to China Hussam A.G. Al Husseini said: "I believe that the Arab people will love and value this story. I think that teenagers and young people will like it best."

Contact: Zeng Wei
Tel: 008610-68996996
E-mail: milkandwater@163.com
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/DTHibx0uKVM

Video - https://youtu.be/DTHibx0uKVM
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

China Matters Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-features-reviving-chinese-legend-for-middle-east-readers-301825704.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.