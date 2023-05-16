On May 16, 2023, Ferguson plc (the "Company") filed a Form SD with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). It is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.govand on the SEC Filings page of the Company's websitehttps://www.corporate.ferguson.com/investor/financial-information/sec-filings.
Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.corporate.ferguson.comor follow us on Linkedln https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.
