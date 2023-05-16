Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
WKN: A3DWE8 | ISIN: SE0018535684 | Ticker-Symbol: V72
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2023 | 12:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Betsson AB (62/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May
10, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share
will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 19, 2023. The order
book will not change. 

Short name:                 BETS B   
Terms:                    Split: 2:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0018535684
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 17, 2023
New ISIN code:                SE0019892167
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 19, 2023

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
