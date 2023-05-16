TeleMate, LLC.: TeleMate Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

A Trusted Data Security Solution

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / TeleMate, the leader in vendor-neutral, unified communication monitoring and analytic platforms, today announced that it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit further validates TeleMate's focus on security and compliance, demonstrating a major milestone for the company and the services it provides global enterprises.

SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service principles" - security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Certification demonstrates a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time.

"We believe that the relationship with our customers is built on trust," said Steve Tabaska, CEO of TeleMate. "SOC 2 compliance defines an important milestone for TeleMate, and confirms our commitment and adherence to security and accountability, giving our customers greater confidence that their unified communication data is being thoughtfully stored and protected."

An SOC 2 Type II audit is performed by an accredited CPA firm and verifies that all the necessary safeguards are in place to protect customer data and that the safeguards are operational. TeleMate's audit was performed by Johanson Group LLP, which worked with TeleMate's management team to streamline the business processes to ensure it had every necessary policy, controls and systems in place.

This SOC 2 Type II audit certification follows TeleMate's recent announcement of its enhanced Predictive UC Analytics platform, which unveiled its innovative approach to solving remote and hybrid workforce visibility challenges of unified communication services. The platform creates a new level of capability by eliminating the information and visibility gap that exists between the office-based workforce using unified communications & collaboration technologies and the growing workforce that operate outside of corporate walls.

