Softwave TRT: SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies Receives Innovative Technology Contract From Vizient for DermaGold

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

KENNESAW, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies announced its DermaGold®, an advanced wound care technology, has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of SoftWave's DermaGold® by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.







Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety, or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

SoftWave's DermaGold® is a patented low-intensity electrohydraulic shockwave technology (Li-ESWT) for advanced wound care. Its unique applicator produces a true shockwave and a biological response that accelerates angiogenesis and revascularization, promoting faster wound healing. This non-invasive, 10-minute treatment is done once a week over six to eight weeks and can be used alone or in combination with other advanced wound care.

"We are excited for Vizient members to have increased access through this contract to SoftWave DermaGold® technology as it has been demonstrated to be a wound care treatment that is just as effective as other commonly used more expensive modalities, and it has the additional benefit of being more convenient for the patient," says Chris Holt, SoftWave CEO. "SoftWave DermaGold® has the power to positively impact the lives of those living with chronic wounds while increasing physician productivity and decreasing clinic costs."

"A product receives this type of contract when it demonstrates a unique quality that differentiates it from other products on the market," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. "Our member council determined that SoftWave's DermaGold® met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes."

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to health care. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

###

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, SoftWave TRT is committed to the scientific advancement of tissue healing and regeneration and the development of the most effective innovations to improve the quality of lives globally. German-engineered with superior quality, it is used worldwide in the healthcare fields of wound care, urology, orthopedics, traumatology, and aesthetics. SoftWave technology is trusted by the top major medical research centers in the U.S. and worldwide, with hundreds of published studies of the technology supporting its effectiveness. www.softwavetrt.com.

Contact Information

Laura Leszczynski

VP Marketing

llesz@softwavetrt.com

414-587-9181

SOURCE: SoftWave Tissue Regeneration

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754616/SoftWave-Tissue-Regeneration-Technologies-Receives-Innovative-Technology-Contract-From-Vizient-for-DermaGold