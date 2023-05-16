Universal EV Chargers LLC: Universal EV Chargers to Electrify Kentucky's Carter School District Fleet with Innovative Charging Solutions

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Universal EV Chargers, a leading provider of EV charging solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Carter School District in Kentucky to assist them in transitioning their fleet to electric vehicles. The School district received federal funding from the EPA to move its fleet to electric, and Universal EV Chargers was selected through a competitive bidding process to provide charging infrastructure for the School District's electrified buses.

Universal EV Chargers has been working closely with Carter School District to understand their charging requirements and will install 12 dual-port 60KW chargers with 24 ports, ensuring that each bus has its own charging port. This partnership marks a significant milestone in achieving Carter District's sustainability goals and promoting eMobility.

"We are honored to partner with Carter School District to support their transition to electric buses," said a spokesperson for Universal EV Chargers. "Our innovative charging solutions will ensure that the district's buses are always charged and ready to go, and we are committed to making eMobility more accessible and affordable for everyone."

Universal EV Chargers is excited to work with various school districts and assist them in transitioning their fleets toward a more sustainable future. By providing EV charging infrastructure, the aim is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce the carbon footprint of transportation. This step is crucial in promoting sustainable living and creating a greener future for the next generation.

"We are excited to work with Universal EV Chargers to electrify our fleet and promote a sustainable future for our students," said Ronnie Cooley, Director of Maintenance at Carter School District. "With their innovative charging solutions, we are confident that our electrified buses will run efficiently, and we look forward to further collaborations with Universal EV Chargers."

Universal EV Chargers is committed to facilitating the transition towards a more sustainable future by providing innovative EV charging solutions. By promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, we strive to create a greener future for generations to come. The company's mission is to make EV charging accessible and convenient for all, and this partnership with Carter School District is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

For more information about Universal EV Chargers and its EV charging solutions, please visit www.universalevcharging.com.

